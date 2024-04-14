Coachella 2024: Here's the complete setlist from No Doubt's Weekend 1 set

No Doubt reunited Saturday Night at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival to play their first full concert together since 2015.

The band performed their heart out, and Gwen Stefani gushed to the crowd several times (even saying she wanted to "slap" us all so bad ... lovingly I think?). The Anaheim band even brought out fellow famous SoCal artist Olivia Rodrigo, who definitely was born long after No Doubt's prime era, but who cares?

Here's the full setlist from No Doubt's Coachella 2024 Weekend 1 performance:

Gwen Stefani of No Doubt performs on the Coachella Stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., April 13, 2024.

"Hella Good" "Sunday Morning" "Ex-Girlfriend" "It’s My Life" "Different People" "Hey Baby" "Total Hate '95" "Bathwater" (featuring Olivia Rodrigo) "One Step Beyond" (horns-only interlude, cover of Madness song) "Simple Kind of Life" "Underneath It All" "Happy Now?" "New" "Just a Girl" "Don't Speak" "Spiderwebs"

