'Clueless' actress Stacey Dash pulling out of congressional race over 'bitterness' in politics

Clueless star turned Fox News commentator Stacey Dash said Friday that, a month after entering the race to represent California’s 44th District in the House of Representatives, she’s withdrawing.

I have released this statement on my campaign. It’s not an easy one. pic.twitter.com/HvKuUad48F — Stacey Dash (@REALStaceyDash) March 30, 2018

Dash, who was running as a Republican, said she remained committed to improving “the lives of people who have been forgotten for decades by the Democratic Party” but added that “the overall bitterness surrounding our political process,” the rigors of campaigning and holding elected office would be “detrimental to the health and wellbeing of my family.”

At the same time, someone identified as being close to the campaign confirmed to the Hollywood Reporter that Dash was concerned about the personal safety of her loved ones.

“There were too many threats against her and her family,” the insider said. “It was overwhelming.”

Dash, a Trump supporter, is known for taking polarizing stances, something she addressed in her statement, saying the “real controversy” is how government corruption and political disempowerment have been accepted, leading to “skyrocketing home prices, dirty needles in the streets,” and other problems.

In January 2016, Dash called for an end of Black History Month and other entities and events, such as the BET Awards, that focus on a single race.

“Either we want to have segregation or integration,” Dash said during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “And if we don’t want segregation, then we need to get rid of channels like BET and the BET Awards and the Image Awards, where you’re only awarded if you’re black. If it were the other way around, we would be up in arms. It’s a double standard.”

She’s also suggested that trans people go to the bathroom in the bushes, rather than in public restrooms. Her take on feminism is that it’s emasculating for men.

Dash’s latest acting role was in an upcoming thriller called The Dawn.

