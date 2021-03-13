Chrissy Teigen shares photo of 'really important' virtual meeting from hospital bed: 'Some organs need removal'

Elise Solé
·2 min read
Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram photo that suggested she had a medical procedure. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)
Chrissy Teigen shared an Instagram photo that suggested she had a medical procedure. (Photo: REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Chrissy Teigen isn't slowing down for a medical procedure, as she suggested in an Instagram photo, even if "some organs need removal."

On Friday, the 35-year-old cookbook author, model and entrepreneur posted the photo of herself lying in what appeared to be a hospital room, covered by a surgical gown. "When you have a really important meeting with really important people but you also feel like some organs need removal," she captioned the image, which showed the faces of virtual call attendees. Although followers started guessing why Teigen was hospitalized — listing gall bladder surgery, a hysterectomy or a procedure related to endometriosis — the model didn't elaborate.

A few days ago, Teigen shared that she recently needed medical attention in a birthday caption to friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin. "Photo dump. Sorry for the delay I was in the emergency room, I hope that’s ok," she wrote on Instagram.

A representative of Teigen did not respond to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment, but keeping in mind her honest nature, that doesn't necessarily mean followers will be left hanging.

Last month, while posting photos from a Valentine's Day spent with husband John Legend, Teigen included images of her abdomen with scars, the aftermath of surgery related to the condition endometriosis, when tissue lining the uterus grows on other organs such as the ovaries. "Bitch has been through it," she wrote.

And she's documented her painful past year on social media. Teigen and Legend, who share daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2, experienced a traumatic loss in September: Their baby son Jack, who died due to pregnancy complications. The next month, Teigen addressed her family's heartache in a beautiful essay published on Medium and has periodically expressed the "brutal, exhausting, sad" and "physically challenging" emotions since Jack's death. "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits," she wrote in a November Instagram post. "I already see the leaves as orange instead of grey, realized the sky is indeed blue and not black and horn honks on my forced morning walks only bring me to my knees half the time."

The Lip Sync Battle host also posted pregnancy photos on what would have been Jack's February due date. "My little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off," she tweeted. "I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. Sigh."

