Paris Hilton reveals 'awkward' truth behind iconic photo with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan: 'We weren't getting along'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Elise Solé
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Paris Hilton (pictured) revealed the truth behind a 2006 photo of herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Paris Hilton (pictured) revealed the truth behind a 2006 photo of herself, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The iconic 2006 photo of Paris Hilton, Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan, has an "awkward" backstory and the heiress is dishing all about it.

On a Thursday episode of her iHeartRadio podcast This Is Paris, Hilton recalled the night the trio was photographed in her car, surrounded by photographers in Los Angeles. While it appeared that the biggest names in pop culture were enjoying girls night, there was drama brewing inside the car.

"So that was a night that Britney and I went out, and we were at the Beverly Hills Hotel, and we were at our friend's party, and then we were deciding to leave because we wanted to go home," Hilton revealed. "And we were just walking to the car and all of a sudden got swarmed by tons of paparazzi. Just as we were walking to the car, that's when Lindsay came up. So, it was kind of awkward because at this point, we are just having some drama."

Hilton continued, "So as I was getting in the car, one of the paparazzi screamed at me, 'Is it true that you hit Lindsay?' And at that moment, all of a sudden, I saw Lindsay walking towards us, and I said, 'Why don't you just ask her?' And Lindsay said…'No, of course not'…something like, 'No, Paris would never hit me, I've known her since I'm 15.' It was basically just, not admitting what she did. It was quite awkward to be asked that question, and then it was just weird how the whole thing happened."

As Hilton tried driving away from the hungry photographers and flashing lightbulbs, "I looked over, and she's in my car," she said. "And we weren't getting along, so I was polite." Hilton told the same story in 2018, adding that she didn't make a further scene because, “I didn’t want to humiliate her in front of all the paparazzi and be like, ‘Get out of my car.'" Hilton added that she and Spears went back to her house and went to sleep. “There was no Uber back then, so [Lohan] probably called a cab. I have no idea," she said.

Lohan has also insisted that Hilton did not strike her, telling paparazzi in 2018, "She never did that. She's a good girl." Hilton later branded her a "Pathological liar" in an Instagram comment.

Since that night, photos and videos of the encounter (and speculative stories) have made celebrity history and the image lives on coffee mugs, car shades and pins. Hilton even had fun with a 2019 tribute photo featuring a Spears impersonator and an image of Queen Elizabeth in place of Lohan. 

That year, when What What Happens Live's Andy Cohen asked Hilton to list three nice traits about the Mean Girls star, Hilton answered, "She's beyond," while stifling her laughter. "Lame and embarrassing." A spokesperson for Lohan responded with a statement to Us Weekly: “Obviously, Paris needs to feel relevant and is desperate for attention.”

Hilton said on her podcast that she and Lohan used to be tight, until "She did a couple things that really hurt me and just betrayed my trust, and caused a lot of drama." The pair ended their friendship with "on and off" contact, however the heiress let go of resentment. 

"But when I think about it now, we were just so young and immature and it's just kind of like that high school drama, especially in the L.A. scene, and then also having to live it out in public with the media just constantly trying to stir things up and make things even worse than they are…" she said. "Back then, the media just really enjoyed having girls feud with each other…but when I think about it now, I'm not someone who holds grudges. I just feel like life is too short and I hope that she's doing great."

Meanwhile, Hilton and Spears have been friends for years. As Hilton told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in September, "She is so sweet and so innocent and such a nice girl." 

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • Khloé Kardashian Confirms She and Tristan Thompson Are Back On and in Love With Birthday Tribute to Him

    Khloé and Tristan are officially Instagram official again.

  • Jose Canseco is a witch, accurately predicted Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split

    History has proven that no Hollywood couple is meant to last unless your names are Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. But it really did seem that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were gonna make it. Though, in retrospect, we should have known that J.Lo and A-Rod would never be able to overcome their punctuation differences.

  • Kid Cudi Says He's Not On Board With TikTok 'Day N Nite' Trend: 'I'm Not Flattered'

    Kid Cudi’s song “Day ‘N’ Nite” has gotten a new life on TikTok recently, and in a series of tweets he made it clear he wasn’t exactly a fan of the trend.

  • Will voters reward Democrats for their stimulus bill?

    Democrats' fate in future elections may be tied to whether their $1.9 trillion rescue package delivers on the promise to end the pandemic and revive the economy.

  • Europe's third wave: Even the country with the highest vaccination rate cannot hold back the tide

    It’s an unwelcome paradox for Hungary. Medics have dispensed over a million vaccinations, and the country now only trails Malta in the EU when it comes to vaccinations per capita, but all this has failed to prevent Hungary suffering from a crippling third Covid-19 wave, with Hungarians testing positive in record numbers. Hungary’s health authorities reported on Friday a new daily high of 9,011 positive tests, while another 130 deaths brought the country’s Covid-19 toll to 16,627. On the same day the number of Covid patients in hospital rose by 389 to reach 8,718. The country now has the third highest Covid-19 fatality rate in the world, and is fourth place globally in deaths per capita, according to information from the John Hopkins University. All this despite Hungary using Russia’s Sputnik V and the Chinese Sinopharm vaccines to help drive the vaccination rate up to 13.2 doses per 100 people, far better than the EU average of 9.1. Tamas Sved, secretary of the Hungarian Medical Chamber, has said that the country’s health system “is almost at capacity”, not through a lack of bed and ventilators but through a lack of the specialist staff needed to keep the seriously ill alive. Hungary’s media is now reporting that hospital doctors are having to decide who lives, and who dies.

  • 'Historic' snowstorm to pummel Wyoming, Colorado

    Only a few days are left in winter, but that won't stop Mother Nature from pulling out all of the stops in the last stretch of the season in the central and southern Rockies. A developing storm that AccuWeather meteorologists have been monitoring since last week will take aim at parts of Colorado, Wyoming and Nebraska this weekend with a potentially historic snowfall that could bring travel to a standstill. AccuWeather forecasters say that Cheyenne, Wyoming, will be in the storm's bull's-eye and could potentially pick up the biggest snowstorm in the city's recorded history. Denver may not set a new snowstorm record, but the Mile High City is still expected to be buried under hefty snowfall - and the hardest-hit areas could be left digging out from waist-deep snow with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 60 inches predicted. Winter storm warnings were plastered across southeastern parts of Wyoming and northern Colorado, and winter storm watches extended farther east across southwestern South Dakota and western Nebraska on Friday. An avalanche watch was also posted for the Front Range mountains in Colorado. The wintry blast could feel all the more shocking because it is following closely behind springlike weather in some places like Denver, where temperatures averaged nearly 20 degrees above normal earlier this week. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced on Thursday that he activated the Colorado National Guard to respond to search and rescue requests through the state's Emergency Operations Center from 12 p.m. Friday until 12 p.m. Monday. "I urge you to stay home if it's going to snow hard in your area, so you don't need them to rescue you," Polis said. Colorado State Patrol echoed that motorists should stay off of the roads amid what a trooper referred to as "Snowmaggedon" or "Snowpocalypse" in a video recorded and sent out on Twitter. He went on to explain, "It's much better this way," and quipped, "You know what's better than driving in the snow? Literally anything." The zone from Cheyenne, Wyoming, located in southeastern parts of the state, down to Fort Collins and Boulder, located west of Denver, is facing the heaviest snowfall totals of 24 to 36 inches. Cheyenne could easily eclipse its old record for the heaviest snowstorm in history, which stands at 25.6 inches set from Nov. 19 to 21 in 1979. The National Weather Service office in Cheyenne, Wyoming, noted in a tweet that the snowstorm will be "VERY impactful" and "possibly historic" and later tweeted a warning on the bitter cold that will settle in by Sunday morning, which will be all the more extreme with wind factored in. It could feel like the single digits as heavy snow continues to pile up early Sunday. The NWS added, "Be sure to protect your newborn livestock!" Denver is still in line for a massive storm, but totals will come in lower than locations farther west with a prediction of 12 to 24 inches, with 12-18 more likely than 18-24 inches at this point. That would not set the Mile High City up for a top-five snowstorm, but it could put a top-10 snowstorm in contention. Since weather records began in Denver back in 1881, nine snowstorms have unleashed more than 20 inches of snow -- and three of those major storms dropped more than 30 inches. "We have noticed a slight northward shift with the upper-atmospheric part of the storm in the Four Corners region of Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, and that is usually a signal that the heaviest snow may end up just north of Denver," Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. There are other factors that may prevent a 2-foot snowfall in Denver and other parts of eastern Colorado in general. "There will probably be some wintry mix or even rain for a time during the first phase of the storm and then dry air may sweep in quickly toward the middle part of the storm and may shut down heavy snow in Denver," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Mike Doll said. Farther north, this is projected to be a big storm for Casper, Wyoming, with 1-2 feet projected. And as the system heads eastward across the Nebraska border, a top-five snowfall may be in the making for Scottsbluff. The fifth-biggest single snowstorm on record for the western Nebraska city was 17.8 inches on Oct. 27-29, 2009. AccuWeather is projecting from 1 to 2 feet of snow to fall there. AccuWeather forecasters expect snow to come down at rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour at the height of the storm across southern Wyoming and northern Colorado Saturday into Sunday, with the potential to immobilize travel. Thunder and lightning could occur in the most intense snow bands. Visibility will be dangerously reduced, and portions of I-25, I-70, I-76 and I-80 could be shut down as a result. The snow will also be heavy and wet in nature, leading to the potential for tree limbs and power lines to come crashing down under the weight of snowfall. Power outages are likely to occur. The heavy snow may not only be difficult to shovel and plow but can stress flat or shallow pitched roofs to the point of damage and failure. "Snowfall of this intensity will not only lead to whiteout conditions but may strand motorists on the roads and force major highways to be closed," Rayno said. The storm is shaping up to be the biggest of the winter season for the western United States, and while it will be impactful, it could prove beneficial in one aspect: boosting snow levels in the mountains and rain in lower elevations as soil conditions range from abnormally dry to that of exceptional drought in Colorado and much of the West, according to the latest report from the United States Drought Monitor. Blizzard conditions are possible in Wyoming and perhaps in portions of western Nebraska and southwestern South Dakota as the storm reaches peak intensity. Gusts could reach as high as 30 mph as the snowstorm first gets underway on Saturday then increase to as high as 40 mph Saturday night and up to 50 mph on Sunday. Even though winds may fall short of official blizzard criteria in much of Colorado, a mere breeze can cause some blowing snow, trees to sway under the weight of snow and trigger power outages. A blizzard is a winter storm that produces visibility under 1/4 of a mile in snow or blowing snow with sustained or gusty winds of 35 mph or greater for three consecutive hours or more. As the storm pulls away later Sunday and Sunday night, winds from the northwest are expected to increase and may lead to more widespread blowing and drifting snow in Colorado. Due to the risk of power outages from the storm, people should locate flashlights and batteries and make sure generators are in working order and fueled ahead of the storm. It is also a good time to review operating procedures for generators like avoiding indoor use, including in a garage or basement. Snowfall amounts will dwindle farther to the south in eastern Colorado with Colorado Springs forecast to pick up 6-12 inches and Pueblo most likely in the 1- to 3-inch snowfall range. Any shift in that track may cause the heaviest snow to shift farther to the south or north. As a result, people in southern Colorado and western Kansas, as well as northern Wyoming and western South Dakota, should monitor the storm's progress. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP In portions of northwestern Kansas, central and northeastern Nebraska and southern South Dakota, temperatures within a few degrees of the freezing mark may allow rain or wintry mix to occur during the height of the storm. If this mixing is limited or the temperature dips slightly, then very heavy snow can fall in these locations as well. On its warmer side farther to the south and east, the weather system is forecast to trigger severe thunderstorms across the Plains and Mississippi Valley this weekend and perhaps part of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys early next week. Snow will spread farther to the northeast over the Plains and Upper Midwest late this weekend to early next week as well and may even bring a wintry mix to parts of the Northeast states next week. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez Did Not Break Up After All

    This is all too much for our hearts.

  • Inside Myanmar's bloodthirsty 'TikTok soldiers' gunning down their peers

    The young soldiers in the video clip line the benches of their truck with machetes tucked under their arms. Some crowd over a single mobile phone, cigarette in hand. Others lean on their hoe. “We don’t hold a gun any more," a line of Burmese script reads underneath, in reference to the blunt farm tools littered on the bed of the vehicle. The message is clear: we don't just shoot, we bury too. In another video a young soldier reaches for a machine gun, pulls it towards his face and kisses it before fixing his gaze at his smartphone camera with a tender smile. Meanwhile, a separate clip shows a young soldier drawing his fingers across his throat menacingly for his social media followers. For those trying to make sense of the arbitrary street shootings that have become a daily occurrence in Myanmar's bloody standoff between pro-democracy protesters and the military junta, the chilling images may offer some clues. Circulated widely on TikTok before they were taken down, the videos are part of a trend of what appear to be serving young officers glorifying the brutal violence they mete out on their peers with frightening abandon.

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Say Reports They've Called Off Engagement Are 'Inaccurate' (UPDATE)

    Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have allegedly ended their relationship, subsequently ending their two-year engagement, according to a new report.

  • Kylie Jenner Calls Herself 'the Main Character' as She Poses for Sexy Photos in Sheer Blue Unitard

    The beauty mogul posted a series of photos on Instagram on Friday from her Kylie Cosmetics office

  • Actress strips at Cesar Awards to protest France's COVID-19 strategy

    French actress Corinne Masiero stripped naked on stage during a scaled-back Cesar Awards ceremony in Paris to protest the government's months-long closure of theatres and cinemas during the coronavirus pandemic. She had "no culture no future" written on her chest and "give us art back Jean" on her back, in a message to Prime Minister Jean Castex. France's answer to the Oscars, the ceremony is in normal times the biggest night on the French cinema calendar but on Friday there were no flashbulbs on the red carpet and no partners on the arms of award nominees.

  • Analyst: Netflix password sharing 'fairly meaningful,' but a crackdown could work

    Netflix is testing a crackdown on password sharing, which could be a 'net positive in the long term,' according to one analyst

  • Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Break Silence on Split, Denying They're Fully Over

    All is not well though.

  • Royal Expert Claims Meghan Markle Sent the Palace an Email About Kate Middleton Crying Incident

    On Wednesday, royal expert Omid Scobie penned an article for ‘Harper’s Bazaar,’ revealing an alleged email Meghan Markle sent the palace, asking them to shut down the tabloid articles claiming she made Kate MIddleton cry. During the Duchess of Sussex’s sit down with Oprah Winfrey, she revealed that it was actually Kate who made Meghan cry during a bridesmaid dress fitting leading up to her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

  • Matthew McConaughey on running for Texas governor: 'It's a very honorable consideration'

    The actor spoke with the "Today" show's Al Roker, who was in Texas reporting on the state's recovery from historic winter storms, about talk — including the star's own speculation — that he's considering running for governor of the state.

  • TikTokers filled their garbage disposal with ice and dish soap to clean it, and the hack has a professional cleaner's seal of approval

    Brad Royce, who renovates houses and shared this cleaning hack on TikTok, told Insider it's a cost-effective way to look after your garbage disposal.

  • A woman in Texas claimed 'police brutality' when she was arrested after repeatedly refusing to wear a mask inside a bank

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott controversially rescinded the state's mask order, though businesses are still able to require customers to wear them.

  • Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy spent 2020 NFL season in hotel to keep high-risk son safe from COVID-19

    Eric Bieniemy only went home one night a week, and still stayed distanced from his family.

  • Chelsea Handler calls Piers Morgan an 'a--hole' that's stayed 'the same' since their combative 2014 interview

    The 46-year-old comic reshared her 2014 interview on CNN's "Piers Morgan Live" on Tuesday after Morgan stormed off the "Good Morning Britain" set.

  • Former ‘The Talk’ Host Holly Robinson Peete Says Sharon Osbourne Complained She Was Too ‘Ghetto’

    Holly Robinson Peete, one of the original hosts of CBS’ “The Talk,” has resurfaced claims that her co-host Sharon Osbourne complained Peete was too “ghetto” for the show, resulting in Peete’s dismissal. Peete and fellow host Leah Remini were released from “The Talk” after its first season in 2011. “I’m old enough to remember when […]