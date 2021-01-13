Watch Chrissy Teigen get a back tattoo of lyrics from husband John Legend's sexy song 'Ooh Laa'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend on Tuesday commemorated the model getting a tattoo that reads “Ooh Laa” — just like the name of the song he released in June — down her spine.

Both posted a 3-minute clip of their trip to the tattoo parlor, which showed them with Hollywood artist Winter Stone, as Legend’s track played in the background.

“Chrissy inspired this song,” Legend explained in the caption. “This song inspired Chrissy’s new tattoo.”

In the clip, the couple, who married in 2013 and share two children, talked about the first time she heard the song. While Teigen couldn’t remember exactly, Legend explained that it was while they were in their bedroom.

“We had to test run it to make sure it worked,” he said. “It worked.”

Teigen did say she remembered the first time she heard “All of Me,” the 2013 hit her husband wrote for her.

In November, the couple said their relationship had become stronger following the loss of a son, which they documented to help others in a similar situation.

“We’ve been through so many challenges together and they’ve made us stronger,” Legend said in a joint interview on Good Morning America, “and I know that doesn’t always happen when people go through tragedy. But I feel like the challenges we face together have made us feel even more sure about who we are together as a couple, and who we are as a family... We’re stronger together than we’ve ever been.”

