Former Spider-Man Chris Pine says he's not hurt about being left out of 'No Way Home': 'That's a full team already'

Chris Pine attends the 33rd Annual Producers Guild Awards in Los Angeles on March 19, 2022. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Spider-Man: No Way Home united Marvel's three Spider-Men for an internet-breaking — and box-office-record-setting — onscreen get-together. But one fan favorite Peter Parker was left out of the mix: Chris Pine voiced the web-head's alter ego in the 2018 Oscar-winning animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and didn't make the leap to live action.

Still, the the Wonder Woman star tells Yahoo Entertainment that he's at peace with not being invited to swing into action alongside Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland in No Way Home, which premieres on most digital platforms today. "That's a full team already," Pine says of that Spider-trio while chatting about his upcoming action movie, The Contractor. "I'll happily miss out on that."

Pine voiced an animated Peter Parker in the Oscar-winning 2018 hit, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (Photo: Sony Pictures/YouTube)

Of course, Pine's Spidey has a good excuse for being left out, as he holds the dubious honor of being the only Peter Parker to die onscreen. In the film, Peter's murder at the oversized fists of the Kingpin paves the way for arachnid-bitten teenager Miles Morales (voiced by Shameik Moore) to assume the role of his universe's Spider-Man. Miles also gets to meet other Spider folks from across the Spider-Verse, including Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson), Spider-Gwen (Hailee Steinfeld) and, of course, the spectacular Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

Pine's version of Spider-Man does make a memorable impression before his untimely demise. In addition to swinging from a thread all over Manhattan and catching thieves just like flies, Peter pushes tons of Spider-merch — including a hilarious Christmas album with tracks like "Spidey Bells" and "Joy to the World (That I Just Saved)."

"I had a lot of fun singing those songs; it was a great time," Pine says of his alter ego's singing career. Since Garfield and Holland are also musically inclined, here's hoping that the upcoming sequel Across the Spider-Verse, gives Pine a second shot at a Spider-Bro shindig ... complete with a karaoke jam session.

Story continues

While his Spider-Man career may be over (for now), Pine is boldly going back to the final frontier for a fourth Star Trek adventure. In February, Paramount announced a new Trek feature that will reunite Pine's Captain Kirk, Zachary Quinto's Mr. Spock and Zoe Saldaña's Uhura for the first Kelvin Timeline jaunt since 2016's Star Trek Beyond. J.J. Abrams — who directed the 2009 reboot and the 2013 sequel, Star Trek: Into Darkness — is producing, and WandaVision helmer, Matt Shakman is attached to direct.

Asked if he'll approach Kirk any differently after so many years out of his Starfleet uniform, Pine indicates that he's still waiting for more intel from his Federation higher-ups. "It's really hard to say without a script or a story," he notes. One thing he does know is that they won't be shooting Quentin Tarantino's legendary R-rated Star Trek script. Pine says that he still hasn't read the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood auteur's carefully-guarded pitch, but remains very interested to know what a Tarantino-penned Trek movie might have looked like. Even in the distant future, they probably still sell Red Apple cigarettes.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is currently available to purchase on most Digital services, including Prime Video.