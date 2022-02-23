Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire 'break the internet' with 'Spider-Man' meme recreation

The latest Spider-Man, Tom Holland, couldn't help himself but re-share the epic photo on his Instagram account. (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Why have one Spider-Man when you can have three?

The latest installment of the powerhouse franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is set to arrive on digital March 22. To mark the release, Sony Pictures released an epic photo of Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield recreating the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme.

"Of course, we got THE meme," Marvel captioned an Instagram post featuring all three actors playfully pointing to each other in their Spider-Man costumes.

Tom Holland, the latest actor to don the suit, later shared the image on his own Instagram account, and of course, fans were elated to join in the fun.

"Magical," one commenter wrote while another added, "Dude, you're gonna break the internet with this one!"

The film broke box office records since opening in theaters last December.

According to Variety, Spider-Man: No Way Home has grossed $772 million at the box office in the United States to date, while the global box office returns clock in at $1.8 billion — the highest-grossing Sony release in history.

Spider-Man: No Way Home features all three generations of Spider-Man actors — Holland, Maguire and Garfield — for the first time on screen, with a subplot featuring Garfield as "Webb-Verse Peter" and Maguire as "Raimi-Verse Peter."

The actors have spoken in the past about how the entire idea came together.

"Well, I was just waiting to see if Tobey was going to do it, and if Tobey was going to do it, then I was like, 'Well, I have no choice,' you know? I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I'm a lemming for Tobey," Garfield told Deadline.

"It actually feels like a great creative idea and a great creative story," he added. "It wasn't like they were just asking us to come and say hi and then leave again but actually have our presence being in service to Tom, being in service to Tom's journey and where he is as Peter Parker."

Holland also explained that filming with the other two Peter Parkers was an emotional experience.

"There definitely was a sense for me, as an actor, that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit, so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film," Holland told Deadline. "But this film also felt like a celebration of three generations of cinema."

"I was just grateful every day," Maguire, the first Spider-Man to hit the big screen in 2002, added. "It was just so rich, emotional. I’m not sitting there conceptually thinking about that all the time, but I would have moments where that kind of stuff would hit me. You know, day-to-day, it was just a beautiful kind of unfolding of this story and these relationships."

Holland spoke about his experience again in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment earlier this month.

Here's Tom Holland on how nervous he was to work with fellow Spider-men Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield, and Mark Wahlberg declaring Tom the best Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/gO8da4P3M1 — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) February 1, 2022

"When they were coming in I was nervous that there was going to be this sense of ownership over the character. Something that was so nice was that we really shared it amongst ourselves," he explained. We were really a team. All we wanted to do was elevate each other in any way that we could. And for me, the more, the merrier. Every time I was turning the page I was hoping that they were in it and they were until the very end. So I was delighted to share the screen with them."