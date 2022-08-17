'Chicago P.D.' Actor Shares Photos of Anne Heche's Last Day on Set

After Anne Heche's passing on Aug. 12, many celebrities and friends shared how the late actress touched their lives, including the stars of the hit show, Chicago P.D.

Heche had a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Dep. Superintendent Katherine Brennan in 2018 and 2019, and she clearly made a connection with some of the core cast members, including Jesse Lee Soffer, who plays Detective Jay Halstead.

While still processing her death, Soffer shared photos from Heche's last day on set.

The photos, which he posted on Instagram, are captioned: "I haven’t really known what to say. I just want to pay my respects. Anne was such a kind person. Always generous. Always funny."

Soffer continued, "I’m so sorry for her family. I hope they know how many people she really touched. I think these pics were from her last day on set with us."

The images show Heche in her character's uniform posing with both Soffer and his co-star, Tracy Spiridakos, who plays Detective Hailey Upton, Halstead's partner and wife.

Heche's character, who appears in Season 6 and 7 of the long-running NBC series, is described as someone who prioritizes power and influence over justice. She's a high-ranking official in the force until she commits a murder that lands her in jail.

After starring in the series, Heche appeared in another crime procedural, albeit one focusing on another aspect of the justice system.

Heche potrayed the character Corrine Cuthbert in five episodes of All Rise Season 2 in 2021 and 2022.

According to Deadline, the official character summary describes Cuthbert as "an infamous trial attorney who often is called upon by police unions to defend officers accused of violent crime. She is wicked smart, using humor as a distraction while she verbally destroys anyone who gets in her way."

With these two supporting roles and many other past projects, fans of Heche have plenty to watch while remembering and honoring the actress.

Heche also completed a few projects that will be released soon, including the TV show The Idol, created by The Weeknd for HBO.

