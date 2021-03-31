Chet Hanks's ex granted temporary protective order against actor

Chet Hanks. (Photo: Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

A judge in Texas's Fort Bend County has granted a protective order against Chester "Chet" Hanks, the actor son of Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson.

According to the Houston Chronicle, Hanks's former girlfriend, Kiana Parker, said in court records that Hanks was physically and verbally abusive. The order, which was granted in January, was reported Wednesday, just as TMZ published a video that shows Hanks arguing with Parker at their Sugar Land, Tex., home on Jan. 8. The footage shows Hanks accusing Parker of attacking him with a knife, which she denies. Viewers see the camera shake as she appears to lunge at him, then Hanks appears bloody.

In the court document requesting the order, Parker accused Hanks of violence against her beginning last October. She cites a specific incident in a New Orleans hotel room, where they were staying as he filmed the Showtime series Your Honor. She accused him of throwing a bottle at her and dragging her away from the door of their hotel room when she attempted to leave to get some food.

She also said in an affidavit obtained by the newspaper that, at their home in December, Hanks threatened to "blow (his girlfriend's) brains out" and "blow his brains out as well." She then took her children out of the home and hid his gun. According to the affidavit, Parker said Hanks also was violent in January when she told him she was leaving him and when she returned to their home two days later to collect her belongings. She said neighbors called the police after she screamed.

TMZ reports that Hanks has since filed a lawsuit against Parker over the incident captured in the video. He's accusing her of assault, battery, conversion and theft, charging thousands of dollars on his credit cards and taking some of his property.

His lawyer, Marty Singer, said in a statement, "The day after Chet Hanks confronted Kiana Parker about stealing money from his credit card, while Ms. Parker was accompanied by a huge male carrying a gun she viciously attacked Chet with a knife, which caused him to profusely bleed. It is all on video and the undisputed video tells the whole story. Her claims are completely false, fabricated and fictional."

Her lawyer, D'Angelo Lowe, said Parker intends to make the restraining order permanent and that she's under a doctor's care.

All of this is happening as Hanks faces criticism for his "White Boy Summer" collection of merchandise.

