Britney Spears 'cried for two weeks' because of documentary: 'I was embarrassed by the light they put me in'

Britney Spears has been under a legal conservatorship since 2008. (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears didn't watch all of the much buzzed about documentary Framing Britney Spears, but she was hurt by it.

On Tuesday, the singer mentioned the show for the first time while talking about being judged, insulted and embarrassed by the media for much of her life. "I didn't watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well .... I still cry sometimes !!!!" she said alongside a video post of her dancing to the Aerosmith song "Crazy." The caption also explained that Spears keeps her sanity by dancing.

The documentary premiered on Feb. 5, as part of The New York Times Presents series. The journalists chronicled the star's conservatorship over the last 13 years, the oddities of the arrangement — Spears has to pay for lawyers for her conservator, her father Jamie, when she challenges him in court — and the #FreeBritney movement.

Free Britney supporters rally outside a Los Angeles courthouse this month. (Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Since it was released, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge overruled Jamie's objections to having a third party, financial company Bessemer Trust, serve as a co-conservator to Britney's estate. She's also filed a petition requesting that Jodi Montgomery, who served as her temporary conservator when Jamie stepped away for health issues, become the permanent conservator of her person. She's requesting that her father resign from the position. The next hearing in the case is set for April.

A lawyer for Jamie told CNN earlier this month that he "would love nothing more than to see Britney not need a conservatorship."

