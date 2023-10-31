Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged: Everything they have said about their private romance.

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz both said they didn't know if they'd ever get married again — now the stars are reportedly engaged after two years of dating.

Over the weekend, Kravitz was spotted with a giant diamond on her ring finger celebrating Halloween with her beau. Days later, sources confirmed the happy news to People. It shouldn't come as a surprise that the public hasn't heard directly from either star.

Kravitz, 34, and Tatum, 43, have said little about their romance ever since photos of them riding a bike together in August 2021 set the internet on fire. However, it's clear the fan-favorite couple is head over heels for each other.

The actors met while Kravitz was casting her directorial debut, Pussy Island. There were hints the two had a flirtatious connection when they spoke to Deadline about the film.

"When someone can just come out and tell me I should not be wearing Crocs, and is so adamant about it, she completely convinced me and I never wear Crocs anymore," Tatum joked in June 2021.

"I was just trying to be a good friend, Chan," she replied.

"I get it, but I totally loved Crocs for a hot second, and in one hang she was like, you can't ever do that again. And I said, 'OK, fine.'"

Kravitz added: "Just to be clear, there are people out there who can pull off the Crocs thing; I just wasn't sure you were one of them."

Their natural ease is something Kravitz commented on one year later.

"He's just a wonderful human," Kravitz told GQ in Nov. 22. They had already gone public with their romance at this point. "He makes me laugh and we both really love art and talking about art and the exploration of why we do what we do. We love to watch a film and break it down and talk about it and challenge each other." (The first movie they watched together was the crime drama True Romance.)

Kravitz told the outlet that her boyfriend was a calming presence in what were stressful moments making the film.

"Whether it was making me tea or pouring me a drink or going to whip someone into shape or whatever—he really was my protector and it was really wonderful and sweet," she shared. "I think if you can do something like that together, it's a good test. And we came out even stronger."

The pair didn't entirely hide their relationship. They've been spotted out on multiple date nights around NYC and L.A. — more than a few, of which, have included Taylor Swift — and held hands leaving the Met Gala together in 2021.

"You want to keep it sacred and private as long as you can," Kravitz explained to GQ. "So that you don't have to even think about what the world thinks about it."

Both Tatum and Kravitz have been married before. In 2019, she wed her longtime boyfriend, actor Karl Glusman, but filed for divorce 18 months later.

"I just learned to think about who I am and what I want," Kravitz explained. "You meet someone who's amazing and wants to marry you, and there's nothing wrong with that. If there's nothing wrong, then why wouldn't you do it? You love them and that's what you do. It's a hard question to ask yourself: 'Maybe I don't want the thing that I'm supposed to want, a marriage, children, any of it. I don't know if I want that at all.' That’s an uncomfortable question, especially for a woman to ask herself."

Tatum and actress Jenna Dewan, who had been together since meeting on 2006's Step Up, went through a public, painful divorce. In 2018 they announced their separation after nine years of marriage. They share 10-year-old daughter Everly.

"I don't know if I’m ever going to get married again," Tatum told Vanity Fair in January. He added that he's a "monogamist," although "relationships are hard for me."

Zoë Kravitz shows off stunning engagement ring at Kendall Jenner's Halloween Party on Oct. 28, 2023. (Gio/Backgrid)

"In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed. But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?" he explained. Case in point: social media had a field day discovering he followed multiple Kravitz fan accounts on Instagram in the summer of 2021 when they reportedly started dating.

"I have no chill," he said, swearing it was innocent. "I was just seeing what she was up to! Also, I didn't know anyone would know."

Tatum explained he and Kravitz lost touch for a while after talking several years ago about Pussy Island. It's unclear exactly when they reconnected, or who made the first move, but the two are clearly ready to take the next step in their relationship.

Neither Tatum nor Kravitz has commented on the engagement.