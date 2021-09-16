Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz pose together in new pic from Met Gala afterparty

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz leave the 2021 Met Gala together in New York City. (Photo: GC Images)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz just made their Instagram debut thanks to Alicia Keys.

The "Girl on Fire" singer shared photos from her exclusive Met Gala afterparty where the actors were reportedly packing on the PDA. In one shot, Kravitz, 32, and the 41-year-old Magic Mike star can be seen posing with Keys and Moses Sumney.

Tatum shared the photo on his Instagram Story, writing, "This night! No body wanted to trifle with us on the dance floor music and vibe was next level. Thank you [Alicia Keys]."

Kravitz and Tatum didn't make their red carpet debut at Monday's Met Gala like fans hoped, but they left the high-profile event together. While attending the exclusive Cincoro Tequila afterparty, the couple didn't shy away from showing affection. A source told People they "did not take their hands off of each other."

It's unclear when Kravitz and Tatum began dating, but they seemingly confirmed rumors with multiple outings in New York last month. They connected when the Big Little Lies actress approached Tatum to star in her directorial debut, Pussy Island.

"Chan was my first choice, the one I thought of when I wrote this character," Kravitz told Deadline. "I just knew from Magic Mike and his live shows, I got the sense he’s a true feminist and I wanted to collaborate with someone who was clearly interested in exploring this subject matter."

"When Zoë called me about this, I was shocked. I didn’t know her. I’d watched her in movies, knew she produced High Fidelity and had seen that, but I didn’t know she was creating on a level like this, where she wanted to direct," Tatum added. "This came out of nowhere and the subject matter made me say, wait, why are you thinking about me for this? No one gives me a chance to play a role like this, everybody throws me down a different alley and expects me to do a certain thing."

Their professional relationship turned romantic.

"Zoë thinks Channing has depth both as an actor and a person," one source told People.

A different insider added, "Channing likes that she is independent and outspoken as well as bright."