Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz debut their 1st Halloween couples costume

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz shared their Halloween couples costume on social media. (Screenshot: Zoe Kravitz via Instagram)

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are making their relationship status officially official by sharing social media photos of their Halloween couples costume.

The pair dressed as Iris and Travis from the 1976 Martin Scorsese-directed film Taxi Driver — roles played by Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster — and they both shared the photo of themselves in costume. It marks the first time Kravitz has posted a photo to social media of them together.

(Screenshot: Zoe Kravitz via Instagram)

The Magic Mike actor, 41, shared several other photos from their fun night, including solo shots of each of them dressed up. Kravitz, as Iris, wore red shorts and sandals, a floral crop top and white hat. Meanwhile, Tatum, as Travis, had on a green jacket and jeans while rocking a mohawk. His face was covered with fake blood.

(Screenshot: Channing Tatum via Instagram)

(Screenshot: Channing Tatum via Instagram)

The X-Men: First Class actress, 32, also gave her approval to a fan who recreated the famous couple's first NYC outing together — of them together on his BMX bike in August — as a Halloween costume.

Kravitz reposted artist Eileen Isagon Skyers's photo to her Instagram stories, writing, "El Oh El. Yes."

This is the first time Kravitz acknowledged her romance on social media. Tatum, who was previously married to Jenna Dewan (they share a daughter), posted a photo of them at a Met Gala after-party in September, but it was a group shot, making them unofficially Instagram official. They didn't walk the red carpet together on the big night but did leave together.

They were first linked early this year after Kravitz, daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, split from her husband of 18 months, Karl Glusman, and Tatum was single after dating singer Jessie J. However, it was dismissed as an untrue rumor.

Then, this past summer, the lovebirds — who reportedly met on the set of Pussy Island, a thriller that he stars in and which marks her directorial debut — started being spotted together all over NYC.

Last week, a source close to the couple told People magazine, "They are more relaxed lately... They don't seem to care about hiding their relationship anymore," says the source. "It's obvious that they are very happy."