Channing Tatum takes selfies with fans in a wild night on the town

Channing Tatum knows how to do a night on the town. And if you’re lucky enough to wait on him, he’ll probably insist on a selfie.

The “Lego Movie 2” star, 38, headed to Kings Back Bay in Boston, MA on Friday evening for some bowling, beverages, and Big Buck Hunter.

Dressed in a camouflage jacket with a plaid flannel shirt tied around his waist, black baseball cap, black pants and Converse sneakers, Tatum arrived around 9pm with a male friend to bowl a few games. In between throwing strikes, the group drank Tito’s Vodka and Coors Light, and munched on a pretzel and a crispy chicken sandwich.

Tatum, who closed out with a total score of 334 for all three games, told the staff he “loves to bowl,” and gets “really competitive,” adding that he “tries to go to a bowling alley in every city they visit.” After they finished the game and the venue was clearing out, the friends headed downstairs to play some pool and arcade games, including Big Buck Hunter.

Before leaving around 1a.m. Tatum signed a bowling pin for Kings to keep, and posed for several photos with the Kings staff.

“He was one of last ones there!” Kings’ Director of Operations Rachael Vallie told Yahoo.

“I had asked before if he would take a pic and he was like, ‘absolutely.’ As we were taking a picture, he was like, ‘no let’s get a selfie!’ So everyone was really excited to do a picture with him. He insisted on a selfie with the team.”

Described as a “good tipper,” Vallie says Tatum surprised his server with his kindness.

“The server he had said he was really nice,” said Vallie. “She wasn’t expecting him to be so nice. It was a really good experience.”

After closing down Kings around 1a.m., Tatum and his friend headed next door to Bukowski Tavern for a few drinks. On his Instagram stories, he posted a photo of himself standing on Boylston Street outside the Hynes Convention Center at The Capital Grille, with the restaurant’s famed stone lions.