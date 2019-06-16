Channing Tatum takes selfies with fans in a wild night on the town

Channing Tatum knows how to do a night on the town. And if you’re lucky enough to wait on him, he’ll probably insist on a selfie.
The “Lego Movie 2” star, 38, headed to Kings Back Bay in Boston, MA on Friday evening for some bowling, beverages, and Big Buck Hunter.
Dressed in a camouflage jacket with a plaid flannel shirt tied around his waist, black baseball cap, black pants and Converse sneakers, Tatum arrived around 9pm with a male friend to bowl a few games. In between throwing strikes, the group drank Tito’s Vodka and Coors Light, and munched on a pretzel and a crispy chicken sandwich.
Tatum, who closed out with a total score of 334 for all three games, told the staff he “loves to bowl,” and gets “really competitive,” adding that he “tries to go to a bowling alley in every city they visit.” After they finished the game and the venue was clearing out, the friends headed downstairs to play some pool and arcade games, including Big Buck Hunter.
Before leaving around 1a.m. Tatum signed a bowling pin for Kings to keep, and posed for several photos with the Kings staff.
“He was one of last ones there!” Kings’ Director of Operations Rachael Vallie told Yahoo.
“I had asked before if he would take a pic and he was like, ‘absolutely.’ As we were taking a picture, he was like, ‘no let’s get a selfie!’ So everyone was really excited to do a picture with him. He insisted on a selfie with the team.”
Described as a “good tipper,” Vallie says Tatum surprised his server with his kindness.
“The server he had said he was really nice,” said Vallie. “She wasn’t expecting him to be so nice. It was a really good experience.”
After closing down Kings around 1a.m., Tatum and his friend headed next door to Bukowski Tavern for a few drinks. On his Instagram stories, he posted a photo of himself standing on Boylston Street outside the Hynes Convention Center at The Capital Grille, with the restaurant’s famed stone lions.
Tatum said he is in Boston filming for a couple days. The actor has been spotted around town several times this week.
Missing from the photos? Tatum’s girlfriend, “Bang Bang” singer Jessie J. In a recent interview with The Times, Jessie spoke of meeting Everly, Tatum’s daughter with ex-wife Jenna Dewan. When asked if it was difficult interacting with the child, Jessie said "God no! She's just six and absolutely lovely."
Jessie has been very open about her own desire to become a mother, despite being told by her physician back in 2014 that she is infertile.
"Some days it seems possible I might have children and others not. I have to accept that becoming a mother is going to be a battle," she said. When asked if she would consider other avenues for having children, she said, "Oh yeah, I might even go down the route of adoption or even surrogacy. I pray I have children the natural way, but if not, I'll death with it."
Jessie has spoken out about the constant questions regarding whether she’ll marry Tatujm, whom she started dating in October. In an interview on the Heart Breakfast radio show, the musician clarified that despite the onslaught of questions, she and Tatum are just fine.
“Everyone has sped this up into, ‘Are you getting married?’ I have been in relationships with people longer than Chan, but they’re not famous so no one really cares. We're having a lovely time. And, I'm very, very respectful of his situation and his [privacy]."
