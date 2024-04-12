Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan split in 2018. Why they're fighting over 'Magic Mike' money, 6 years later.

Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum are at odds over finances six years after split. (Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan made news this week when it was revealed they've both asked the other to testify in court amid divorce proceedings. It's an unexpected twist as many people thought this was wrapped up years ago — not to mention they are engaged to other people.

Tatum and Dewan, both 43, were declared legally single in 2019, but did not settle financial aspects of their divorce. The former couple, who share a 10-year-old daughter, Everly, are mainly at odds over Magic Mike money. Yahoo Entertainment spoke with a legal expert who breaks down what's going on.

🕺🏼Why Magic Mike is at the center of this financial dispute

Dewan's lawyers call Magic Mike Tatum's "big break," in court documents obtained by People. The first film, in which Tatum starred and produced, came out in 2012. Sequels were released in 2015 and 2023 and there has been a subsequent reality TV spin-off and the popular Magic Mike Live stage show in Las Vegas.

"Magic Mike was created during Jenna and Channing’s marriage. Because it was created during their marriage, it is community property," celebrity divorce lawyer Peter Walzer, founding partner of Walzer Melcher & Yoda, tells Yahoo Entertainment. "Because the parties separated in April of 2018, there is a six-year period where it is unclear whether any Magic Mike sequels or spin-offs are community or separate property. They may be a combination of both, so the post-separation earnings must be apportioned between separate and community property."

In documents, Dewan details how she and Tatum contributed financially to the initial project.

💰 What does Dewan want?

The Rookie star believes Tatum allegedly hid Magic Mike profits from her. His lawyers deny this.

"Jenna asks that a certain amount of money be awarded to her for her share of the community profits from Magic Mike and a share of future profits," Walzer explains.

❌ 💰 What does Tatum want?

"Channing is likely to be claiming that any Magic Mike 'products' created after the parties' separation are his separate property and that Jenna is not entitled to share in the profits from work he did after the date of separation," Walzer says.

It's not all about the Magic Mike enterprise, though. Tatum also seeks for the court to terminate spousal support. Dewan lives with fiancé Steve Kazee, with whom she shares one child and is pregnant with their second. He's requested Kazee to testify.

⚖️ Is this an easy thing to resolve?

No.

"Apportionment cases are complex, particularly where it is unclear whether the project originated during or after marriage — or a little bit of both," explains Walzer.

💍 They were declared legally single. What does that mean?

"That means that they were divorced in 2019. The court can terminate the marriage and reserve jurisdiction to divide the parties assets later," Walzer says. "This is called a bifurcation as to the status of the marriage." It's common, especially with celebrity divorces. (Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, anyone?)

Dewan isn't the only one who has moved on. Tatum is engaged to Zoë Kravitz. A person can legally remarry while waiting for a final judgment on remaining issues.

⏩ What now?

Both Tatum and Dewan agree litigation is necessary. There is a hearing on April 12 where "division of property, reimbursement claims, support, breach of fiduciary duty and attorneys' fees" will be discussed, per People.