Celebrities who've faced extortion attempts, from Kevin Hart to John Stamos

The FBI is reportedly investigating the woman who attempted to blackmail Kevin Hart. The woman in question allegedly demanded an eight-figure sum to stay quiet or else she would release a sexually suggestive videotape starring herself and a man who resembles the actor. Hart apologized to his pregnant wife for making “a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.” Reps for the actor confirmed someone tried to set Kevin up “in a failed extortion attempt” but didn’t provide more details. (Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)