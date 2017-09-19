Celebrities who've faced extortion attempts, from Kevin Hart to John Stamos
Kevin Hart isn’t the only celebrity who has been the victim of an extortion attempt. Here are other stars who have allegedly been blackmailed for money.
The FBI is reportedly investigating the woman who attempted to blackmail Kevin Hart. The woman in question allegedly demanded an eight-figure sum to stay quiet or else she would release a sexually suggestive videotape starring herself and a man who resembles the actor. Hart apologized to his pregnant wife for making “a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did.” Reps for the actor confirmed someone tried to set Kevin up “in a failed extortion attempt” but didn’t provide more details. (Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)
Kevin Hart isn’t the only celebrity who has been the victim of an extortion attempt. Here are other stars who have allegedly been blackmailed for money.
Crimson King: As a liberal, I have no problem with Trump threatening to destroy N. Korea if it stays on it's suicidal nuclear path. As a liberal, I have no problem building a wall on the Mexican border to slow illegal immigration. As a liberal, I have no problem balancing the budget and paying down our massive debt. All these things make sense to a sensible person whether liberal or conservative.
390