FBI Investigating Alleged Extortion Attempt of Kevin Hart

The FBI is reportedly investigating an alleged extortion attempt against Kevin Hart that includes a “sexually provocative” video of the comedian — and they already have a suspect.

TMZ reports FBI agents believe they know the identity of a person who allegedly demanded money to not leak the video, which features a man that may or may not be Hart getting cozy with a woman at a club and then in a bedroom.

The agency has identified the woman who interacted with the actor, and believe either she or someone who gained access to the footage attempted to get the money, according to the outlet.

The alleged extortionist also reportedly told TMZ that they were trying to get money and expose Hart for cheating.

“Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him, as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid,” the alleged extortionist allegedly said, according to TMZ.

The person also said they witnessed Hart partying in Las Vegas last month and claim he cheated on his pregnant wife Eniko Parris with several women.

Hart’s rep confirmed in a previous statement to PEOPLE that someone was allegedly trying to extort the comedian.

“Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt,” the rep said on Saturday night. “As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.”



“I’m at a place in my life where I feel like I have a target on my back,” Hart, 38, said. “And because of that I should make smart decisions. And recently, I didn’t. You know, I’m not perfect. I’m not going to sit up here and say that I am or claim to be in any way shape or form. And I made a bad error in judgement and I put myself in a bad environment where only bad things can happen and they did. And in doing that I know that I’m going to hurt the people closest to me, who’ve I talked to and apologized to, that would be my wife and my kids.



View photos

“And I just, you know, it’s a s—-y moment. It’s a s—-y moment when you know you’re wrong and there’s no excuses for your wrong behavior,” Hart continued. “At the end of the day man, I just simply have got to do better. But I’m also not going to allow a person to have financial gain off of my mistakes and in this particular situation that was what was attempted. I said I’d rather fess up to my mistakes.”

This is the third time in the past two months that Hart has addressed cheating rumors on social media. Back in July, he laughed off reports that he cheated on his wife with another woman that he met in a Miami Beach nightclub. One month later, he also addressed his ex-wife Torrei Hart’s claim that the actor and comedian was cheating on her with Parrish while they were still married.

“Going to be honest with you people, I’m at a point where I can’t even be shocked anymore. All I do is laugh man,” Hart said at the time.