Carrie Fisher’s daughter covers ‘American Girl’ on late star’s 63rd birthday — and other special tributes

    On what would have been Carrie Fisher’s 63rd birthday, there are many reminders that the Star Wars actress is gone but not forgotten.

    The straight-shooting star, who died in 2016, has been the subject of many tributes on Monday — perhaps none as touching as the one shared by her only daughter, Billie Lourd. The American Horror Story actress, 27, did a beautiful cover of Tom Petty’s “American Girl” — in Fisher’s bathtub — in honor of her “Momby.”

    Carrie Fisher with her daughter, Billie Lourd, in November 2015. (Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

    “Not that I’m some kind of grief expert by any means, but on milestones (or whatever you want to call them) like this, I like to celebrate her by doing things that she loved to do,” wrote Lourd, who is from Fisher’s relationship with talent agent Bryan Lourd. “So here’s a little video of me singing one of her favorite songs (‘American Girl’ by Tom Petty) in one of her favorite places (her bathtub of course).”

    Lourd, who now lives in her mother’s storied home, concluded by saying she’ll “probably have a pint of vanilla Häagen-Dazs and a Coca-Cola for dinner,” referring to other Fisher favorites.

    Fisher is also being remembered by her Star Wars family. The trailer for the latest film — Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, which she will again appear in posthumously — will be released Monday evening, but there was a tribute to “our princess, our general and our everlasting rebel” on the franchise’s main handle.

    And Fisher’s long-time Star Wars co-star Mark Hamill, aka Luke Skywalker, shared a throwback of them dancing as well as one of her memorable quotes.

    Fellow Star Wars actor Billy Dee Williams, aka Lando Calrissian, also posted an oldie of them together and called Fisher “a force to be reckoned with.”

    Here are some others, leading with a tribute from Fisher’s half-sister Joely Fisher:

    Fisher’s beloved dog, Gary, who recently retired to Florida earlier this year with the actress’s former assistant paid his respects:


    Shelby Young played Princess Leia in TV’s Star Wars: Forces of Destiny remembered the star:


    Fisher’s director in The 'Burbs shared one of her quotes from Wishful Drinking.

    And a few more beyond that:


    Fisher was flying from London to the U.S. in December 2016 when she suffered cardiac arrest aboard the flight. She died days later with the official cause determined to be sleep apnea with drug use a contributing factor. A toxicology report determined she had multiple drugs in her system.

    “My mom battled drug addiction and mental illness her entire life,” Lourd said following Fisher’s death. “She ultimately died of it.”

    Lourd, who lost her grandmother Debbie Reynolds one day after Fisher’s death, inherited her mother’s estate. While she initially planned to sell Fisher’s home, where she recorded her special rendition of “American Girl,” she said in 2017 that she changed her mind because “it’s so magical. It’s such a special place.” So she had a few friends move in instead, “like an old-style commune.”

