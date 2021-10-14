Carole Baskin's new show documents 'Tiger King' star investigating Joe Exotic's former zoo

Carole Baskin stars in an upcoming two-part documentary on Discovery+. (Photo: Discovery/YouTube)

Animal activist Carole Baskin, who starred in last year's phenomenally popular Netflix documentary series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, and has ripped that show for its depiction of her, calling it "salacious and sensational" and "disappointing," will return to TV screens next month. She will executive produce and star in Discovery+'s Carole Baskin's Cage Fight.

The two-parter will follow the CEO of nonprofit Big Cat Rescue as she and her team, including husband Howard Baskin, investigate the former zoo of another Tiger King star, Joe Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage. Baskin was awarded the G.W. Zoo in Wynnewood, Okla., in June 2020, after Exotic was sent to prison for both animal abuse and hiring hitmen to murder Baskin.

In the new documentary, cameras capture Baskin and company searching the property for, as a release from the show describes it, "lingering evidence of animal trafficking and abuse." It promises many "shocking moments along the way."

Baskin offered her own statement: "This is a unique opportunity for audiences to come behind the scenes with us for an unfiltered look at how we expose the cub-petting exploiters and roadside zoos we feel are mistreating animals. This is our real-life work within a dangerous world, and viewers will see it comes with our people being threatened, guns pointed at us and the bad guys shooting at our drones."

Baskin's announcement is the latest development in the Tiger King saga, which includes arrests, divorce, suspected poisoning, a missing tiger and even death. Last month, Exotic released his own statement after his former zookeeper, Erik Cowie, died at the age of 52. Cowie had testified against Exotic at his trial in 2019.

"I'm sad he is gone but the last words he spoke about me backfired," Exotic said. "Never wish evil upon anyone else. God is watching."