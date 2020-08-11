Cardi B explains why she’ll be voting for Joe Biden: 'I want a president who makes me feel secure'

Just one year after Cardi B joined presidential hopeful Senator Bernie Sanders for a campaign video and political discussion in a Detroit nail salon, the Bronx-born rapper continues to speak out about her political views and why she’s voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

“I want a president who makes me feel secure. I want a president who understands the pain of the people. I want a president who is going to give us answers,” she told Elle about what she’s looking for in a leader, while condemning President Donald Trump. “Those people that he caters [to], he’s not going to do anything for them. It’s not like Republicans are getting better housing. It’s not like Republicans are getting better benefits. They’re not. He’s not doing anything for anybody. He’s just saying things that appease the same people.”

Cardi has been outspoken throughout the coronavirus pandemic, watching and reacting to America’s response and even posting impassioned videos to her Instagram account that caught the attention of her 72.3 million followers. Through it all, she told the publication that she felt heard by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, but couldn’t say the same for Trump. Still, the pandemic isn’t the only thing that has her anxious to vote.

The current conversation around the Black Lives Matter movement and the killing of Breonna Taylor, in particular, has also made its way onto Cardi’s platform, as she speaks out about police brutality against Black women — something that she wishes more men in her industry would bring attention to.

“A woman like Breonna Taylor, she was young. She looked like she was listening to your music. She looked like she was your fan. You should stick up for her,” she explained of her stance regarding male rap artists. “That is so insane to me.”

Taylor’s story even had Cardi reflecting on the murder of her own cousin. “I remember everybody waking up at 3 a.m. and driving all the way to New Jersey, to the hospital. And through all that driving, you’re crying and scared and everything,” she explained.

As of now, the 27-year-old wife to Migos rapper, Offset, and mom to 2-year-old Kulture, is doing her part by pleading that the Kentucky police officers responsible for Taylor’s death be arrested. In the long-run, however, she hopes that each of her pleas for social justice and strong leadership encourages people to vote.

“You can vote for DAs. You can vote for mayors. You can vote for your district,” she said. “Not everything is the president. You know what I’m saying?”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: