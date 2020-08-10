Cardi B defends putting Kylie Jenner in 'WAP' music video: 'Not everything is about race'

Cardi B has no regrets about asking Kylie Jenner to be in the “WAP” music video, despite fan outrage over the reality star’s appearance. The 27-year-old rapper — who dropped the NSFW video for her new single with Megan Thee Stallion on Friday — addressed the controversy in now-deleted tweets.

Writer and producer Danielle Young called out how different Jenner’s cameo is from Normani’s, commenting on a clip of the singer dancing while “Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door.”

“If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is,” Young tweeted.

Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door.



If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most and white women do the bare minimum to get somewhere, I don’t know what is. https://t.co/ZGvbfzQeLs — Danielle Young (@RhapsoDani) August 7, 2020

The tweet caught the attention of Cardi B.

“Normani is one of the best female artist that dances Like she dances her f****** a** off!Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat & hook it what makes you want to shake your a**,” Cardi replied.

The Grammy winner added, “Not everything is about race. Theres issues out here in the world that it is about race that [I] preach all the time about. [This] is not about f**** race.”

Cardi B explained that she knows Jenner through her husband, rapper Offset, as he’s close with Travis Scott. Jenner shares 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, with the musician. Cardi B also noted that she’s close with KarJenner matriarch, Kris Jenner.

“Why did i put Kylie on my music video? she treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid bday party,” Cardi tweeted. “Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner have giving me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real close with mine.”

Many fans criticized Jenner’s appearance after the music video was released and over 65,000 have signed a Change.org petition calling for her removal. Cardi B seemingly addressed the controversy on Friday, thanking all the “influential” women — like Rosalía, Mulatto, Sukihana, and Rubi Rose — who appeared. She said she wanted to include “different women, that are different races and come from different backgrounds.”

I wanna say thank you to every woman that was apart of my video! The fact that you made time in your schedules means alot to me! It was so important to me to include different women,that are different races and come from different backgrounds but are so powerful and influential. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 7, 2020

A viral campaign called for Jenner to be replaced with Viola Davis, which amused the Oscar-winning actress.

Although Cardi B is clearly happy with her decision, she had a fan-girl moment that Davis was into the video.

I’m so fan out right now ya don’t even know https://t.co/U2PhKcae3X — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: