Cardi B files for divorce from Offset after 3 years of marriage

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset after nearly three years of marriage. According to online records viewed by Yahoo Entertainment, the “WAP” rapper filed paperwork in Fulton County, Georgia on Tuesday — and the split doesn’t appear to be amicable.

The filing states it’s a contested divorce, which means the parties cannot agree on one or more of the issues involved. Cardi, real name Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, is listed as the plaintiff while Offset (né Kiari Kendrell Cephus) is listed as the defendant. Issues could range from custody to property division. The rappers share 2-year-old daughter Kulture. A hearing has been set for Nov. 4.

According to TMZ, which obtained the documents, Cardi is seeking primary physical custody as well as legal custody of Kulture. She also wants spousal support. The Grammy winner states the two are currently separated and have no intention of getting back together.

Cardi, 27, and the Migos singer, 28, secretly wed in 2017, just months after they began dating. (They didn’t announce their nuptials until the following year.) Offset was dogged with cheating rumors and Cardi B defended her decision to try and work things out.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want — any basketball player, football player. But I want to work out my s*** with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” she told Cosmopolitan in Feb. 2018.

“I’m not your property. This is my life ... I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he fucking did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel,” she continued.

Cardi gave birth to the couple’s first child in July 2018; however, they split months later after more infidelity rumors surfaced.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to to talk to — and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” Cardi said on Instagram in Dec. 2018. “It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

Offset publicly begged for forgiveness and the two reconciled. However, cheating rumors have persisted throughout their relationship, which he has denied. Neither star has spoken out about the divorce.

Story developing...

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: