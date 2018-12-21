Cardi B breastfeeds baby Kulture in 'Money' music video and everyone is freaking out

Cardi B is ending her blockbuster 2018 with a bang. The 26-year-old rapper just dropped her music video for “Money” and fans are losing it.

There are a ton of over-the-top moments, many NSFW, in the visually stunning video — like when she plays the piano naked, rocks some jaw-dropping fashion or shows she still knows how to work a pole — but one really has everyone buzzing. Cardi B is being praised for breastfeeding her 5-month-old daughter throughout the three-and-a-half-minute video.

Cardi B filmed herself breastfeeding in her newest music video. She 👏🏽 did 👏🏽 that 👏🏽 #money #normalizebreastfeeding — Alex Cabrera (@CabreooniofTroy) December 21, 2018

Cardi B breastfeeding Kulture in her #MoneyMusicVideo means we can end 2018 on a high note — iampartyb (@iampartybee) December 21, 2018

Cardi B. Proof that women really can have it all. A freaking icon pic.twitter.com/xrV20gVswa — grace (@formerdisgrace) December 21, 2018

Ugh. My goodness. Bx stand tf up.

Lawd. This woman. Is the Queen @iamcardib you go head sister. God bless you & your fam. pic.twitter.com/TI8iYgnWjM — IAM (@IndyaMoore) December 21, 2018

Cardi B breastfeeding in her music video is so good for the culture (and Kulture). — Bethonie Butler (@bethoniebutler) December 21, 2018

So Cardi B is swinging from the stripper pole

Breastfeeding her child

and Serving looks in the Money video. checkmate — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) December 21, 2018

Cardi gave us: Normalized Breastfeeding. Sex worker glamour. Pole tricks. High Fashion. Melanin of all hues. Nudity. @beatsbydre product placement. LEWKS. And not a white woman in SIGHT.

👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿👏🏿i love this woman y’all.#MoneyMusicVideo This is 2019. pic.twitter.com/iRFEHvq0k4 — Jagger Blaec✨ (@BasicBlaecGirl) December 21, 2018

Me after watching the #MoneyMusicVideo. The VISUALS , THE LEWKS . SHE WAS BREASTFEEDING KULTURE WE- pic.twitter.com/ON9sVAtN5g — Sway Art (@JSwayArt) December 21, 2018

Cardi B and Offset welcomed daughter Kulture over the summer. In an interview with Extra, the Grammy nominee said she’s ”very excited for 2019.”

“I just feel like it’s going to be a reset,” she continued, adding that 2018 “was the good, bad and the ugly year.”

While this year was certainly a career peak for the musician, personally there have been a lot of highs and lows. Although Cardi B gave birth to her first child, she also announced her split from husband Offset earlier this month.

“We are really good friends and we are really good business partners — you know he’s always somebody that I run to talk to — and we got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time,” she told fans. “It’s nobody fault, I guess we just grew out of love but we are not together anymore. I don’t know, it might take time to get a divorce and I’m going to always have a lot of love for him because he is my daughter’s father.”

The Migos rapper was reportedly unfaithful and has been making numerous public pleas for Cardi to take him back. While it doesn’t seem like a reconciliation is off the table, the Bronx-born rapper is focusing on her daughter right now.

“A lot of things scare me… I never wanted to protect somebody so much, I just want to protect my baby. ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re so innocent and this world is so evil,’” she told Extra. “I just want to also protect her. I guess she’s born in fame… I just want early to teach her to be confident… I know when she starts reading and she sees how mean the world is, I just want her to be like, ‘I’m fabulous and rich and I don’t give a f***.’”

Considering she just appeared in her first music video at 5 months, Kulture is doing pretty well for herself.





