I Can't Stop Laughing At The Ridiculous Things These 36 People Posted Online This Month So Far
April is flying by, and there have already been too many amazing viral jokes on Twitter that you've probably missed. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:
And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!
1.
be thinking i look mysterious af and my backpack be wide open
— kira. (@kiratunechi) April 12, 2024
2.
My teen is taking the SAT today. As we were walking out the door, I asked her if she needed a special pencil. She looked at me and said We take it on computers. The air hung quiet between us. Oh I said. Huh I said. It’s the first year she added If it makes you feel any better.
— Mary (@AnniemuMary) April 10, 2024
3.
crush: *showing me pictures of her family* look at my mom when she was 20 omg she slayedme: *trying to use gay slang so she’ll sleep with me later* yeah she looks like a cunt
— kc (@powcampsurvivor) April 9, 2024
4.
danced and flirted with a SHIRTLESS man in a gay bar for like 30 mins last night only for him to say he’s actually straight when i asked for his number pic.twitter.com/bjPcEKWKdQ
— chase. (@cfree94) April 7, 2024
ABC / Twitter: @cfree94
5.
eating your lunch in your car at work is the adult version of the high school bathroom stall.
— .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 11, 2024
6.
stop putting songs on your ig post PLEASE I am begging
— troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) April 15, 2024
7.
All day q1 and q2 this and that. Keep the corporate jargon at work lol
— RR (@goodgalre) April 1, 2024
8.
facebook is not a real place pic.twitter.com/aaylwDCuOR
— $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 2, 2024
9.
“Situationships” aren’t so bad. You often learn about a new brand or restaurant
— sigh swoon (@sighswoon) April 2, 2024
10.
— nani ? (@gtbsesh) April 6, 2024
11.
— Daisy Alioto (@daisandconfused) April 7, 2024
12.
sex and the city is so comforting cause these bitches were in there 30s being dumb ass hoes. so real.
— Rosa (@RoseyPears) April 8, 2024
13.
love when my b*ss airs out his w*rk frustrations to me and says “i don’t know why i’m telling you this” after he lets some inside intel slip like sorry king i have an aura about me that makes people wanna queen out, your natural defenses are slipping
— rei menounos (@boyboygenius) April 9, 2024
14.
employees should get 25-30 hungover days off a year and possibly even more if you really like getting drunk
— Dopey The Dumbfuck (@pete_irons87206) April 10, 2024
15.
I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back
— bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024
16.
getting dinner w friends is literally just like sex and the city
— b (@gngbryce) April 12, 2024
17.
Requested my birthday off and was denied pic.twitter.com/UgGcaPyiDW
— Joshua 🤠 (@fearlessjosh13) April 9, 2024
Nickelodeon / Twitter: @fearlessjosh13
18.
no one:your unemployed friend at 4 PM on a tuesday: pic.twitter.com/k3Xc8hcCfk
— KNOX (@knoxdotmp3) April 15, 2024
Hanna Barbera / Twitter: @knoxdotmp3
19.
“you should do shrooms it’ll open your mind” is there a drug you’d recommend that would CLOSE my mind? perhaps lithium? a lobotomy?
— nika (not a frog) (@sacralmatriarch) April 12, 2024
20.
being in your 20s is just constantly googling new degrees and jobs in an attempt to find something that would potentially spark a tiny bit of joy
— bags by clairo (@smolproblem) April 14, 2024
21.
the gays definitely had other priorities in 1945 https://t.co/ES5zrGRbKA
— samuele (@180_brat) April 14, 2024
Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @180_brat
22.
Well, allergy pill, the important thing is that you tried.
— The Card (@JaggedAuthor) April 16, 2024
23.
I can’t believe as a child I’d be asleep at 8pm and wake up for like 6:30? If I go to sleep at 8pm now I’ll wake up at midnight
— Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) April 2, 2024
24.
people who bring their laptops to cafes are the biggest attention seekers ahhh look at me i’m so busy get a grip
— - (@abdvlahi) April 3, 2024
25.
— E (@ShadesOfElias) April 13, 2024
26.
i wanna lose all my inhibitions at chili’s with a bad bitch (my best friend) by my side
— ✮ almondmilkhunni ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) April 3, 2024
27.
I asked my husband if he’s ever seen the movie girl interrupted and he said yes I think so, Cristina Aguilera is in that right? and began to describe Cristina Aguilera in the moulin rouge music video from 2001
— rachel (@seasonal_menu) April 3, 2024
28.
people on twitter: backshots in a sundress with no panties on season almost herepeople in real life: hey man how’s it going
— abby govindan (@abbygov) April 4, 2024
29.
i was talking to my psychiatrist when the earthquake hit but i didn’t want her to put me on antipsychotics so i just didn’t acknowledge it
— jess (@abolish_jess) April 5, 2024
30.
Just farted so loud in the barbershop they talm bout cut him next for he shit
— im not sorry (@alimfrmdao) April 5, 2024
31.
“He doesn’t bite”Oh girl fuck you. Get this beast away from me
— ¡Tooveló! (@aaronic_t) April 6, 2024
32.
My drunk friend: I love you.Me: i know babyy sit down & drink some water please
— Big Boss V 💰 (@BigBossVette) April 1, 2024
33.
the freakiest person u know probably wears glasses
— body yaazo (@akoslachapa) April 1, 2024
34.
Well my ex canceled the Spotify premium I was using which unfortunately means I am revoking his Dads access to my Disney +. Good guy. Hate to see him caught in the crossfire.
— Fina (@FiFiDoYaLoveMi) April 6, 2024
35.
Baby they marry women they don’t like https://t.co/GuvbBN9VQD pic.twitter.com/6uwPtmEgug
— Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 1, 2024
OWN / Twitter: @talleyberrybaby
36.
this next situationship is gonna be the one I can feel it
— Swagless (@nodriporswag) April 15, 2024