I Can't Stop Laughing At The Ridiculous Things These 36 People Posted Online This Month So Far

BuzzFeed
·5 min read
23
I Can't Stop Laughing At The Ridiculous Things These 36 People Posted Online This Month So Far

April is flying by, and there have already been too many amazing viral jokes on Twitter that you've probably missed. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

Twitter: @kiratunechi

2.

Twitter: @AnniemuMary

3.

Twitter: @powcampsurvivor

4.

ABC / Twitter: @cfree94

5.

Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

6.

Twitter: @troythedesigner

7.

Twitter: @goodgalre

8.

Twitter: @slvppy

9.

Twitter: @sighswoon

10.

Twitter: @gtbsesh

11.

Twitter: @daisandconfused

12.

Twitter: @RoseyPears

13.

Twitter: @boyboygenius

14.

Twitter: @pete_irons87206

15.

Twitter: @defnotbex

16.

Twitter: @gngbryce

17.

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @fearlessjosh13

18.

Hanna Barbera / Twitter: @knoxdotmp3

19.

Twitter: @sacralmatriarch

20.

Twitter: @smolproblem

21.

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @180_brat

22.

Twitter: @JaggedAuthor

23.

Twitter: @jasebyjason

24.

Twitter: @abdvlahi

25.

Twitter: @ShadesOfElias

26.

Twitter: @almondmilkhunni

27.

Twitter: @seasonal_menu

28.

Twitter: @abbygov

29.

Twitter: @abolish_jess

30.

Twitter: @alimfrmdao

31.

Twitter: @aaronic_t

32.

Twitter: @BigBossVette

33.

Twitter: @akoslachapa

34.

Twitter: @FiFiDoYaLoveMi

35.

OWN / Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

36.

Twitter: @nodriporswag