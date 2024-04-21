I Can't Stop Laughing At The Ridiculous Things These 36 People Posted Online This Month So Far

April is flying by, and there have already been too many amazing viral jokes on Twitter that you've probably missed. Here are some of the best tweets from this month so far:

And follow the accounts that made you laugh so your Twitter timeline will be even better!

1.

be thinking i look mysterious af and my backpack be wide open — kira. (@kiratunechi) April 12, 2024

Twitter: @kiratunechi

2.

My teen is taking the SAT today. As we were walking out the door, I asked her if she needed a special pencil. She looked at me and said We take it on computers. The air hung quiet between us. Oh I said. Huh I said. It’s the first year she added If it makes you feel any better. — Mary (@AnniemuMary) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @AnniemuMary

3.

crush: *showing me pictures of her family* look at my mom when she was 20 omg she slayedme: *trying to use gay slang so she’ll sleep with me later* yeah she looks like a cunt — kc (@powcampsurvivor) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @powcampsurvivor

4.

danced and flirted with a SHIRTLESS man in a gay bar for like 30 mins last night only for him to say he’s actually straight when i asked for his number pic.twitter.com/bjPcEKWKdQ — chase. (@cfree94) April 7, 2024

ABC / Twitter: @cfree94

5.

eating your lunch in your car at work is the adult version of the high school bathroom stall. — .:RiotGrlErin:. (@RiotGrlErin) April 11, 2024

Twitter: @RiotGrlErin

6.

stop putting songs on your ig post PLEASE I am begging — troythedesigner 🦂 (@troythedesigner) April 15, 2024

Twitter: @troythedesigner

7.

All day q1 and q2 this and that. Keep the corporate jargon at work lol — RR (@goodgalre) April 1, 2024

Twitter: @goodgalre

8.

facebook is not a real place pic.twitter.com/aaylwDCuOR — $𝔩𝔞𝔭☃️ (@slvppy) April 2, 2024

Twitter: @slvppy

9.

“Situationships” aren’t so bad. You often learn about a new brand or restaurant — sigh swoon (@sighswoon) April 2, 2024

Twitter: @sighswoon

10.

Twitter: @gtbsesh

11.

Twitter: @daisandconfused

12.

sex and the city is so comforting cause these bitches were in there 30s being dumb ass hoes. so real. — Rosa (@RoseyPears) April 8, 2024

Twitter: @RoseyPears

13.

love when my b*ss airs out his w*rk frustrations to me and says “i don’t know why i’m telling you this” after he lets some inside intel slip like sorry king i have an aura about me that makes people wanna queen out, your natural defenses are slipping — rei menounos (@boyboygenius) April 9, 2024

Twitter: @boyboygenius

14.

employees should get 25-30 hungover days off a year and possibly even more if you really like getting drunk — Dopey The Dumbfuck (@pete_irons87206) April 10, 2024

Twitter: @pete_irons87206

15.

I be sitting at a bar thinking I look like a bad bitch whole time I’m hunching my back — bex (@defnotbex) April 11, 2024

Twitter: @defnotbex

16.

getting dinner w friends is literally just like sex and the city — b (@gngbryce) April 12, 2024

Twitter: @gngbryce

17.

Requested my birthday off and was denied pic.twitter.com/UgGcaPyiDW — Joshua 🤠 (@fearlessjosh13) April 9, 2024

Nickelodeon / Twitter: @fearlessjosh13

18.

no one:your unemployed friend at 4 PM on a tuesday: pic.twitter.com/k3Xc8hcCfk — KNOX (@knoxdotmp3) April 15, 2024

Hanna Barbera / Twitter: @knoxdotmp3

19.

“you should do shrooms it’ll open your mind” is there a drug you’d recommend that would CLOSE my mind? perhaps lithium? a lobotomy? — nika (not a frog) (@sacralmatriarch) April 12, 2024

Twitter: @sacralmatriarch

20.

being in your 20s is just constantly googling new degrees and jobs in an attempt to find something that would potentially spark a tiny bit of joy — bags by clairo (@smolproblem) April 14, 2024

Twitter: @smolproblem

21.

the gays definitely had other priorities in 1945 https://t.co/ES5zrGRbKA — samuele (@180_brat) April 14, 2024

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer / Twitter: @180_brat

22.

Well, allergy pill, the important thing is that you tried. — The Card (@JaggedAuthor) April 16, 2024

Twitter: @JaggedAuthor

23.

I can’t believe as a child I’d be asleep at 8pm and wake up for like 6:30? If I go to sleep at 8pm now I’ll wake up at midnight — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) April 2, 2024

Twitter: @jasebyjason

24.

people who bring their laptops to cafes are the biggest attention seekers ahhh look at me i’m so busy get a grip — - (@abdvlahi) April 3, 2024

Twitter: @abdvlahi

25.

Twitter: @ShadesOfElias

26.

i wanna lose all my inhibitions at chili’s with a bad bitch (my best friend) by my side — ✮ almondmilkhunni ✮ (@almondmilkhunni) April 3, 2024

Twitter: @almondmilkhunni

27.

I asked my husband if he’s ever seen the movie girl interrupted and he said yes I think so, Cristina Aguilera is in that right? and began to describe Cristina Aguilera in the moulin rouge music video from 2001 — rachel (@seasonal_menu) April 3, 2024

Twitter: @seasonal_menu

28.

people on twitter: backshots in a sundress with no panties on season almost herepeople in real life: hey man how’s it going — abby govindan (@abbygov) April 4, 2024

Twitter: @abbygov

29.

i was talking to my psychiatrist when the earthquake hit but i didn’t want her to put me on antipsychotics so i just didn’t acknowledge it — jess (@abolish_jess) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @abolish_jess

30.

Just farted so loud in the barbershop they talm bout cut him next for he shit — im not sorry (@alimfrmdao) April 5, 2024

Twitter: @alimfrmdao

31.

“He doesn’t bite”Oh girl fuck you. Get this beast away from me — ¡Tooveló! (@aaronic_t) April 6, 2024

Twitter: @aaronic_t

32.

My drunk friend: I love you.Me: i know babyy sit down & drink some water please — Big Boss V 💰 (@BigBossVette) April 1, 2024

Twitter: @BigBossVette

33.

the freakiest person u know probably wears glasses — body yaazo (@akoslachapa) April 1, 2024

Twitter: @akoslachapa

34.

Well my ex canceled the Spotify premium I was using which unfortunately means I am revoking his Dads access to my Disney +. Good guy. Hate to see him caught in the crossfire. — Fina (@FiFiDoYaLoveMi) April 6, 2024

Twitter: @FiFiDoYaLoveMi

35.

Baby they marry women they don’t like https://t.co/GuvbBN9VQD pic.twitter.com/6uwPtmEgug — Grip Bayless (@talleyberrybaby) April 1, 2024

OWN / Twitter: @talleyberrybaby

36.

this next situationship is gonna be the one I can feel it — Swagless (@nodriporswag) April 15, 2024

Twitter: @nodriporswag