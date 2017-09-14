Candice Bergen said Trump was a 'douche' when they went on a date

On Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Murphy Brown star Candice Bergen discussed the date she went on with Donald Trump. The Trump-Bergen courtship took place during their college years when Candice was 18 years old and Trump was a much snappier dresser. “He was wearing a three-piece burgundy suit and burgundy patent leather loafers,” said Bergen, “and he arrived in a burgundy limousine.”

With Bergen rocking a “Free Melania” sweater, you’d think that this date went particularly bad, but really it was a bit of a bust.

The blind date was something Bergen went on mainly because of sheer boredom. When Cohen asked whether there was any chemistry between them, Bergen said, “No, I was home very early. There was no physical contact whatsoever.”

Although the president struck out all those years ago with Bergen, at least she had one nice thing to say about him. “He was a good-looking guy,” she said. “And a douche.”

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen airs Sunday through Thursday at 11 p.m. on Bravo.

