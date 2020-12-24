Candace Cameron Bure denies attending Kirk Cameron's caroling protests, but stands by her brother

Candace Cameron Bure says she practices social distancing in public amid backlash over brother Kirk Cameron's mask-less protests. (Photo: Getty Images)

Candace Cameron Bure broke her social media hiatus to address brother Kirk Cameron’s controversial Christmas caroling events. Meanwhile, he continues to defend the mask-less protests.

The Fuller House star squashed any speculation she has been among the hundreds of people attending Cameron’s mass gatherings in greater Los Angeles, where COVID-19 cases surge and ICU capacity plummets. But she won’t stand for “vile tweets” about her brother.

“I did not attend any recent caroling events. Also, I choose to follow the greater guidelines by wearing a mask and social distance when I’m in public,” the Hallmark Channel darling wrote. “However, I don’t appreciate the vile tweets about my family. I believe respectful dialogue is the key to being heard.”

Cameron, 50, has partnered with Sing It Louder USA to lead peaceful protests against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home directive. The caroling events, which have been posted to the Growing Pains star’s social media accounts, show hundreds of people singing Christmas carols with practically no masks or social distancing in sight.

Cameron has hosted three this month in Thousand Oaks, Calif, about 40 miles from L.A., as COVID-19 cases skyrocket in the area. The former child star turned evangelist has been called “unchristian” and “irresponsible” — among other things — for promoting mass gatherings amid the pandemic.

During Wednesday’s interview with Newsmax TV, Cameron himself from criticism while slamming the “mask gestapo.”

“You know, we’ve all heard of The Masked Singer and it’s quite the rage, but ever since we started these Christmas caroling peaceful protests, I’ve been affectionately dubbed ‘the unmasked singer’ and triggered a whole different kind of rage,” Cameron quipped. He said he’s trying to offer hope with his events to people struggling with mental health issues amid isolation.

Cameron was asked to respond to critics who wonder why “you can’t practice safety and spread joy.”

“I’m not the mask police,” he said. “This is America. We shouldn’t be having a mask Gestapo and a distance monitoring going on when people are grown adults, they’re not babies. They can make choices for their own health... You are in charge of your health care, not the government.”

For his part, Cameron has been choosing to travel and gather where he pleases. In between protests, he and his 17-year-old son attended an “unforgettable” event at Mar-a-Lago with the conservative student group Turning Point USA.

