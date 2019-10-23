    Cameron Douglas says spending 2 years in solitary confinement was 'torture,' but calls it a 'necessary tool'

    Cameron Douglas, son of Hollywood superstar Michael Douglas and grandson of actor Kirk Douglas, opened up on The View about his decades-long struggle with addiction and his time in prison.

    Douglas was released from prison after spending almost eight years behind bars, two of which were in solitary confinement. “I never understood why you would put someone with an addiction in solitary confinement,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “Was that supposed to be rehabilitative for you?” she asked.

    “It’s definitely a necessary tool if you need to protect either inmate or the people around him, but there’s a time limit that needs to be set on that,” said Douglas. “After said time limit I think it just becomes torture, quite honestly,” he added.

    The struggles he faced growing up in the shadow of his famous father and grandfather are chronicled in his new book, Long Way Home.

    Douglas also told the panel he was grateful that his famous family stood by him through his darkest times. “They never gave up on me. They rallied around me every step of the way,” he said. “I’ve been blessed thoroughly with a family that’s never given up on me,” he added.

