Cameron Douglas says spending 2 years in solitary confinement was 'torture,' but calls it a 'necessary tool'

Cameron Douglas, son of Hollywood superstar Michael Douglas and grandson of actor Kirk Douglas, opened up on The View about his decades-long struggle with addiction and his time in prison.

Douglas was released from prison after spending almost eight years behind bars, two of which were in solitary confinement. “I never understood why you would put someone with an addiction in solitary confinement,” said co-host Sunny Hostin. “Was that supposed to be rehabilitative for you?” she asked.

“It’s definitely a necessary tool if you need to protect either inmate or the people around him, but there’s a time limit that needs to be set on that,” said Douglas. “After said time limit I think it just becomes torture, quite honestly,” he added.

The struggles he faced growing up in the shadow of his famous father and grandfather are chronicled in his new book, Long Way Home.

Douglas also told the panel he was grateful that his famous family stood by him through his darkest times. “They never gave up on me. They rallied around me every step of the way,” he said. “I’ve been blessed thoroughly with a family that’s never given up on me,” he added.

Viewers took to Twitter to sound off on Douglas’s story, with many sending their well wishes:

God Bless Cameron Douglas and his family......A long road to recovery.....So glad he is still with us. https://t.co/nQh6Ie3Qv8 — Suzanne Lemire (@lemire_suzanne) October 23, 2019

TY Cameron, you’ll save so many lives w/your courage.



I’m glad you’re hear w/us too!



We can NVR give up on those we love, or leave their side unless we’re prepared to lose them forever.



Sadly, we lost my greatest love, my baby-sister Kelly.

b. 01.31.78

d. 07.23.16

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 — John M. Rinaldi (@JohnMRinaldi) October 23, 2019

Cameron Douglas has been through so much. I’m happy that he’s better now. #TheView — Andrew Kase (@theandrewkase) October 23, 2019

But others saw his tale as that of a privileged person who squandered opportunities that were handed to him and expressed little sympathy:

#TheView white privilege and name let Cameron Douglas out of prison much quicker than 95% of drug addicts and dealers. Most would be in prison for minimum 20 years. — Fred Flintstone (@FredFli92074425) October 23, 2019

Cameron Douglas was a dope fiend who robbed people at gun point now he’s on the view talking to Whoopie. White men really do fail up. — T’CHUNKA (@EMCEE_PHATTUMS) October 23, 2019

@TheView It is not a Miracle that Cameron Douglas is still alive and only served 7 years in Prison. @DianeSawyer It was his white skin privilege! Others are in prison serving life for 1/2 of what he did! — Judy D. Cummings (@drjudycummings) October 23, 2019

Wendy Williams says Meghan Markle shouldn't be surprised at treatment by tabloids:

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: