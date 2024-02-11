Bruce Prichard Says He’s ‘Not At Liberty’ To Discuss Vince McMahon Lawsuit

Bruce Prichard says he is not at liberty to discuss any legal matters related to WWE.

Prichard has worked as the Executive Director at WWE since October 2019. He previously spent many years with the company, and he worked closely with Vince McMahon. On January 25, Janel Grant filed a lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, in which she alleged that McMahon and Laurinaitis engaged in sexual assault and trafficking of her. McMahon has denied the allegations, but he is under federal investigation.

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle, the lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE came up in the conversation. Bruce Prichard stated that he was not at liberty to discuss legal matters about WWE. He emphasized that he could not comment. (H/t Jeremy Lambert of Fightful for the transcription)

“As far as lawsuits and things of that nature, I’m not at liberty to discuss any legal matters of the company whatsoever,” Prichard said. “To that, there is nothing that I can say. There can’t be a response from the legal standpoint. You can ask until you’re blue in the face, and that’s going to be your answer. I’m not involved, I’m not being sued, I’m not being accused of anything. It’s a legal matter. Sometimes, it is as simple as, for those who believe, the explanation is needed; for those that don’t, no explanation will do. That’s kind of where we are. Let the rest of it sit in the hands of the fine legal system we have here in the United States of America.”

Bruce Prichard: I Can’t Comment

Bruce Prichard then stated that nobody told him not to do anything on the podcast, aside from the fact that he could not comment on the lawsuit.

“No one told me not to do anything on the podcast other than the simple fact that I work for a company that is involved in a lawsuit right now,” he said. “I can’t comment. Folks, if you work at a large company and your large company is being sued, there is very little you can say about it. If you do, that’s a good way for you to lose your job.”

Vince McMahon resigned from WWE and TKO shortly after the lawsuit became public. He also issued a statement about the situation.

