Ronda Rousey has something to say about what’s going on at WWE.

Rousey posted the following on Twitter, calling out Bruce Prichard as Vince McMahon’s “avatar.” She says as long as Prichard is in WWE, it gives McMahon a link to the business.

“Bruce Prichard is basically Vince’s avatar, if he’s still around Vince still has a hand in the business. Vince was still running things through Bruce when he was “gone” before,” Rousey wrote.

Prichard is a member of the WWE creative team and holds the title of Executive Director of RAW and SmackDown.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his role with TKO and WWE on Friday. McMahon’s decision was in response to the lawsuit filed against him by Janel Grant, who accused McMahon of sexual assault and trafficking. As a result, Slim Jim paused their campaign with WWE.

Slim Jim resumed its campaign with WWE after McMahon’s resignation was announced.

Rousey’s career

Ronda Rousey’s last match with WWE was at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. Since then, she has made three in-ring appearances. Rousey made a surprise appearance as the partner of Marina Shafir at Lucha VaVoom in October against Brian Kendrick and Taya Valkyrie.

Rousey and Shafir would later team against Athena and Billie Starkz for Wrestling Revolver. The four had a rematch that aired on the November 23, 2023 episode of Ring Of Honor. The ROH match is her last in-ring appearance to date. Rousey says she has no plans to resume a full-time in-ring career.

Read More: Ronda Rousey Isn’t Signing With AEW, Wants To Be A Full-Time Mom

The post Ronda Rousey: Bruce Prichard Is Vince McMahon’s Avatar; If He’s Still Around, Vince Still Is appeared first on Wrestlezone.