Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Marry in Palm Beach Ceremony

Congratulations are in order for Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham, who tied the knot yesterday at Peltz's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida. The actress and the aspiring chef wed in a black-tie ceremony surrounded by friends and family.



The multi-day affair this weekend reportedly included welcome cocktails on Friday followed by Saturday afternoon's nuptials. The wedding and reception also included a traditional Jewish ceremony. The Daily Mail previously reported that Peltz would wear a custom Valentino gown designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli, which she chose with the help of stylist Leslie Fremar.

Guests at the oceanfront wedding included Beckham's family—parents David and Victoria and siblings Romeo, 19, Cruz, 17, and Harper, 10—as well as Peltz's businessman father Nelson Peltz, model mother Claudia Heffner, and nine siblings.

Other attendees included Victoria Beckham's Spice Girls groupmate Mel C, Serena and Venus Williams, Marc Anthony, Eva Longoria, Jordana Brewster, and Gordon Ramsay, per People.

Beckham, 23, and Peltz, 27, first made their relationship public in January 2020 and were engaged in July that same year. The pair shared the news on social media, with Peltz writing, "You've made me the luckiest girl in the world. I can't wait to spend the rest of my life by your side. Your love is the most precious gift. I love you so so much baby."

In his announcement post, shared with the same photo, Beckham wrote, "Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day ❤️ I love you baby xx."

Beckham previously told Hello! that the couple were planning to marry earlier, but postponed their big day due to the pandemic. He also spoke on living with Peltz in their Beverly Hills home, away from his family in London.

When asked if it was difficult to be away from his family, Beckham said, "No, because I'm marrying my best friend so we kind of have our own little bubble together now and it's just really nice."



