Britney Spears to address the court in conservatorship case on June 23

Britney Spears is ready to speak in her conservatorship case.

At Tuesday's proceedings, her attorney Samuel Ingham told Judge Brenda Penny, "The conservatee has requested that I seek from the court a status hearing at which she can address the court directly."

He didn't say exactly what Britney, 39, wanted to discuss, her first time speaking in court since she moved to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator, but said it pertains to the "status of the conservatorship."

Britney Spears will address the court at the next hearing in her conservator case. (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He added that Britney requested it be done on an "expedited basis," leading Penny to set a status hearing for Wednesday, June 23 at 1:30 p.m. PT.

There were several matters on the table for the hearing, which took place virtually via LACourtConnect: Jodi Montgomery was to be appointed conservator of Britney's person, a role she stepped into in 2019. An accounting hearing review was also to take place to review the finances. That was expected to be contentious after Britney's mom, Lynne Spears, objected to her ex-husband spending nearly $900,000 to fight Britney trying to remove him from his role, which he's had since 2008.

Supporters of the #FreeBritney movement rally outside court on April 27. (Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP)

Those outstanding matters will now be addressed at a hearing on July 14 at 1:30 p.m. PT. However, on Tuesday the judge did grant a motion, filed by Montgomery to seal a file.

#FreeBritney protesters mobilized outside the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in L.A. during the proceedings, which took place online. There was also a rally as far away as London, where protesters gathered to raise awareness of conservatorships, which are typically reserved for incapacitated individuals.

Britney Spears supporters walk down Whitehall during a #FreeBritney on April 27, 2021 in London, England. (Photo: Kate Green/Getty Images)

Britney has been in her conservatorship since 2008, after back-to-back hospitalizations and losing custody of her two sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Last fall, Ingham said Britney wanted Jamie out from his role, which sees him currently overseeing her finances and business with co-conservator Bessemer Trust. Ingham has said she's scared of him and won't perform until he's out.

Story continues

Jamie, through his lawyer, has maintained that he has his daughter's best interests at heart.

Over the weekend, Britney attended a wedding with her long-time boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The actor-model, 27, served as the best man at the outdoor nuptials and shared photos from the event which showed them all dressed up.

He also shared a video of them dancing together.

(Screenshot: Sam Asghari via Instagram)

Britney rarely mentions her conservatorship. In a recent Instagram post, she told fans she's "fine." She noted: "I have a beautiful home, beautiful children," referring to sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15. I’m taking a break right now because I’m enjoying myself."

On Tuesday after the hearing, she posted some bikini videos and talked about improving her diet and workouts.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: