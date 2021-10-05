Britney Spears thanks #FreeBritney supporters after her father's suspension as her conservator: 'I cried last night for 2 hours'

Britney Spears is thanking her fans for their support amid her conservatorship battle. (Photo: J. Merritt/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Britney Spears is thanking the #FreeBritney movement following the suspension of her father, Jamie Spears, as the conservator of her estate. It's a move which Britney herself had requested in court, and one that her legions of followers had demanded in protests outside of her team's many court hearings in the last couple of years.

In a message addressed directly to supporters, Britney said, "I have no words ... because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship ... my life is now in that direction !!!!! I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it."

She added, "I feel your hearts and you feel mine ... that much I know is true!!!!!," punctuated with a heart emoji.

Judge Brenda Penny removed the elder Spears as controller of his daughter's estimated $60 million fortune — a post he assumed in 2008 when she was placed under a conservatorship — last month. That happened three months after Britney's shocking court testimony, in which she said that her father had abused his court-appointed role.

"The control he had to hurt his own daughter — he loved it. I worked seven days a week ... it was like sex trafficking," Britney said.

She added, "My dad and anyone involved in this conservatorship, including my management … they should be in jail."

(Jamie's attorney has maintained that he has "faithfully and loyally served" in his role.)

#FreeBritney activists protest during a hearing on the future of Britney Spears's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Sept. 29. (Photo: Chelsea Guglielmino/Getty Images)

Britney's father was replaced with accountant John Zabel, while Jodi Montgomery has remained conservator of the pop star's person, which means Montgomery makes medical decisions and others, in her daily life.

The "Circus" singer's attorney, Mathew Rosengart, is expected to continue working toward an end to the conservatorship altogether at his client's next scheduled court hearing on Nov. 12. Whatever happens, expect #FreeBritney protestors to be there in full force.