Britney Spears reportedly paying $10K a month for Sam Asghari's luxurious new apartment: Here's the latest

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have yet to finalize their divorce, but the two may have worked out some kind of financial arrangement in the interim. According to reports, the "Toxic" singer is floating the money for her estranged husband's new luxurious apartment in Los Angeles.

Asghari is said to be living in a high-rise near Beverly Hills once dubbed "the hottest apartment building in" the city. The 40-story building has amenities like a pool, tennis court, gym, a robot butler and Rolls-Royce valet service. Spears is reportedly paying the $10,000 a month tab — which is cheap in comparison to the $65,000 monthly figure some people shell out to live in the swanky rental.

While Asghari is out, Spears has a new companion at home keeping her company: a puppy named Snow. The pop star introduced fans to the pooch on social media on Wednesday.

Spears and Asghari, who were only married 14 months, apparently hashed out custody of their pets with the aspiring actor keeping the Doberman (named Porsha) whom he bought as a protection dog in 2021.

PETA issued a statement criticizing Spears for buying, not adopting, a new animal. "She could have been a force for good and adopted, but instead she chose to be toxic," the animal rights organization wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Although some reports have claimed that Spears is alone and isolated amid her divorce from Asghari, that doesn't mean she's ready to let her dad back in her life. A source denied to Yahoo that the singer is interested in reconciling with her father, who ran her conservatorship for 13 years. However, the same insider noted that she is open to reuniting with her mom. The two spent time together in May after a tumultuous few years and it sounds like the door is open on Britney's end.

As for Asghari, he purportedly has no regrets about filing for divorce. According to Us Weekly, the former personal trainer saw Spears's unofficial divorce party. Over the weekend, the "Gimme More" singer shared a clip of herself dancing alongside shirtless men. In another video, one guy licked her leg.

"Sam isn't sure if Britney was trying to get his attention on social media by throwing a divorce party and partying with other men, but it's none of his business," a source told the magazine. "It only reinforces his feelings on the split and knowing he did the right thing."