Britney Spears addresses her pending divorce in new message to fans: 'I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly'

Britney Spears is letting her fans in on how she’s feeling in the wake of her split from husband Sam Asghari.

The “Piece of Me” singer, who wed the actor in June 2022 following the end of her 13-year conservatorship , took to Instagram on Friday night to share a video of herself dancing. The caption alluded to the breakup news, which came after Asghari filed for divorce from Spears , citing “irreconcilable differences.”

“As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together … 6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly,” she wrote. “In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you !!! I’ve been playing it strong for way too long and my Instagram may seem perfect but it’s far from reality and I think we all know that !!!”

The Crossroads actress added that she would “love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses,” noting, “if I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors.” Spears’ father Jamie was her conservator until Sept. 2021, when he was removed from the role after the pop star accused him of abusing his position .

“You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions,” she continued. “So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day and don’t forget to smile !!!”

Spears turned the comments off on her Instagram post.

This is Spears’ first time publicly commenting about the end of her marriage. Asghari shared a message about the split on Thursday, writing, "After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens."