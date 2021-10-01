Britney Spears posts nude photos from vacation after conservatorship win: ‘Free it all, Queen’

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Britney Spears is enjoying her freedom.

Ahead of Wednesday's big conservatorship hearing — which saw her estranged dad, Jamie, be suspended amid allegations of abuse — she and fiancé Sam Asghari headed off for an island getaway. Getting the good news there certainly put her in a celebratory mood.

The 39-year-old superstar told her "army" — the loyal fandom which has been relentless in the movement to #FreeBritney — via Instagram that she's "in paradise celebrating" and "having the time of my life."

In between those two updates, she shared a nude photoshoot from her island paradise. Several photos had her wearing just a red bikini bottom while on their secluded beach. Others saw her fully nude by the tub in her thatched wall bathroom — little flower emojis made the pix OK for Instagram.

"Playing in the Pacific never hurt anybody," she captioned the hot shots. Asghari, who presumably took the pictures, was a fan, writing "#freethenipple."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

While some commenters found it a bit much — "Is OnlyFans next?" asked one — most cheered on her regained personal freedom.

Britney's friend Paris Hilton was one of them, writing, "Love seeing you so happy and free! You deserve it! Love you B."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Selling Sunset's Chrishell Stause wrote, "Britney is FREE!!!!! Free it all Queen, you deserve to do whatever the HELL YOU WANT."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Jenni "JWoww" Farley replied, "As you should."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Others called out comments that were critical, like one noting, "This is what freedom looks like. Haters, clutch you pearls in silence. This is HER TIME."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

Britney has been under the conservatorship since 2008 — when a series of unfortunate events led to back-to-back involuntary hospitalizations. Jamie started the conservatorship, in which he essentially became her, making all decisions on her behalf. A conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, was later brought in to help with the star's health and person needs, but Jamie remained in charge of her money and business. Anything related to spending needed his OK, which meant he was involved in everything.

Story continues

In June, Britney told Judge Brenda Penny details of the alleged conservatorship abuse, saying she was forced to work, take medication (including birth control) and be treated at a mental health treatment facility against her will. Despite being worth $60 million, she needed permission to take vacations, drive with her boyfriend, paint the cabinets in her kitchen or buy $100 worth of books. She said she cried herself to sleep and suffered depression being under her father's control.

Meanwhile, all involved with the conservatorship have profited handsomely from it. For instance, her former lawyer Sam Ingham earned $3 million representing her — even though he failed to fulfill her wish of removing her dad as conservator. Jamie spent $1.3 million of her money over the last year fighting her from removing him as conservator. He also earned a salary of $16,000 a month, plus $2,000 for his office and commission on deals he made for his daughter.

Britney remains under the conservatorship, but her new attorney Mathew Rosengart said he expects it will be terminated this fall. The former prosecutor also vowed that there will be "serious ramifications" for Jamie's alleged "misconduct," including — potentially — criminal charges if her finances don't check out or it's proven her phone and home were monitored without her knowledge.

The next hearing is Nov. 12.