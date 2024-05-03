Britney Spears may be shipping up to Boston

Boston may have a new resident!

Britney Spears said in an Instagram post on Thursday afternoon that she is moving to Boston.

The 42-year-old pop star called the news fake after rumors circulated of her getting into a fight with her boyfriend Paul Richard Soliz.

“Just to let people know ... the news is fake,” she wrote. " I would like respect at this time for people to understand I am getting stronger every day!!! Truth sucks so can someone teach me how to lie,” Britney said in her post.

Spears also said that the paramedics showed up at her hotel “illegally” after she twisted her ankle on Wednesday. “They came in my room but I felt completely harassed,” she added.

Spears ended the post by saying “I’m moving to Boston, peace.”

It is uncertain when Spears will move to Boston.





