Britney Spears 'couldn't stay away from the gram,' posts pics from weekend getaway to celebrate engagement

Britney Spears told her fans when she deleted her Instagram account that she would soon return. And just six days later, she has done just that.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy shit ... FIANCÉ ... I still can't believe it !!!!" Spears captioned two close-up photos of herself standing in a green area, which look similar to many others that she has posted. "I couldn't stay away from the gram too long so I'm back already."

The lens did not capture Spears's soon-to-be groom.

While more than 453,750 people had liked the post within two hours of it being shared, some pointed out that the photos did not appear to be new. They asked Spears to share new photos — possibly even with today's newspaper — and they asked why her hair was completely blond rather than partially red, like it had been in images shared earlier in the month. They said things like, "Ok but where's the red hair?" and "But britney you have shorter red hair now so how could these be from your engagement getaway?" One fan asked, "Can you upload more pictures? we're quite concerned britney."

Spears then posted a second time, a video that shows her dancing that she said was from July.

It was just a week ago that the "Womanizer" singer announced her plan to walk down the aisle with her love of almost five years. Spears and Asghari met when he co-starred in her 2016 video for "Slumber Party." Two days later, she disabled her account on the photo- sharing site, which she later clarified was meant as a way to celebrate her engagement.

Fans are especially protective of the singer as she fights to emerge from the complicated legal conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. There was a development on that front earlier this month, when the star's father, Jamie Spears, who has, much to her objection, overseen the legal arrangement, officially petitioned the court to end it.

The judge in the case would need to sign off on the petition in order for it to go into effect. Before the elder Spears's filing, the next hearing on the conservatorship had been scheduled for Sept. 29.