Brian Austin Green reveals that he’s recovered from bout of ulcerative colitis, says Sharna Burgess took care of him

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green began dating in late 2020. (Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Brian Austin Green has explained that the reason he's been away from Instagram in the past month or so is that he was sick. And he gives partner Sharna Burgess all the credit for taking care of him.

"I had ulcerative colitis for about six, six-and-a-half weeks, which wasn't very fun. Horrible timing. Horrible timing," the former Beverly Hills, 90210 star said in a video. "Sharna was amazing. Six, seven months pregnant, taking care of my three young kids — cause I was pretty bedridden for a while — taking care of me, not complaining, being amazing. I am super thankful to have someone like her in my life. But I'm back now. I'm, I'm feeling good. Thank goodness. It was a terrible experience. I'm glad it's over."

Green shares three sons — 9-year-old Noah, 8-year-old Bodhi and Journey, 5 — with ex-wife Megan Fox.

He's feeling much better now, he said, and promised to post more often in the future.

In the caption, he wrote: "Again, I'm a lucky man. @sharnaburgess I love you."

And the Dancing With the Stars pro noticed.

"Baby this was beautiful and unexpected," she commented. "I love you, and I've got you. You and the kids, always."

Green and Burgess began dating in late 2020, after they were partners on her show. In February, they announced that they're expecting a child. Last month, she revealed that her pregnancy had been a surprise. They had planned to have kids one day but not just yet.

"I was on birth control," she revealed during an Instagram Q&A. "We were thinking of trying mid to late this year lol. But the Universe made her own plan, found a window and went for it."

Their baby is due July 4.

It will be her first child. In addition to his three kids with Fox, Green has a 20-year-old son, Kassius, with ex Vanessa Marcil.