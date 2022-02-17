Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess reveal baby's due date and gender: 'And suddenly my world would never be the same'

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess are expecting. (Photo: Instagram)

Brian Austin Green and girlfriend Sharna Burgess already have big summer plans.

The two revealed Tuesday that their baby — a boy! — is due around the Fourth of July.

"And suddenly my world would never be the same," Burgess captioned a photograph of Green and three of his sons — Noah, 9; Bodhi, 8; and 5-year-old Journey — touching her bare belly. "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional." She added, "Baby Boy July 4th (ish) 2022."

She included a message for Green: "I love our family, I love that it’s growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky." And she tagged Green's 19-year-old son with actress Vanessa Marcil, Kassius, in the final part of the post: "We are doing this photo again with you in it so we can hang it up at home. We love you."

Green shares the younger boys with ex-wife Megan Fox. (Although the couple split two years ago, their divorce was finalized just last week.)

In his own post, Green thanked followers for their "amazingly kind well wishes." The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote a few words for the mom-to-be: "I cannot wait to see you hold your/our baby."

This will be the first child for Burgess, a former Dancing With the Stars pro who met Green through a mutual friend. They began dating in October 2020 and announced earlier this month that Burgess is pregnant.

They had always been open about wanting kids.

Burgess has called Green "an amazing dad," and she's noted that it would have been a "dealbreaker" if he had not been interested in having a bigger family.

He's complimented the way that she is with his sons.

"She's great with them, she really is," Green told ET in June. "She's super fun. They love hanging out with her and doing things and she has a great connection with each one of them. But she's also, she just instinctually sort of knows how to not be a stepparent in that way, but really just bond with them and love them."