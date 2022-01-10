Bob Saget dead at 65: Celebrities pay tribute

Tributes are pouring in for Bob Saget, the beloved TV dad best known for playing Danny Tanner on Full House. The actor was found dead on Sunday at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida at the age of 65.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department confirmed Saget's passing, telling Yahoo Entertainment deputies responded to a call shortly after 4 p.m. local time. Officers found a man, identified to be Saget, unresponsive in a hotel room and he was pronounced deceased on scene. Cause of death has yet to be determined and detectives have found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case. The medical examiner's office will ultimately determine cause and manner of death.

Bob Saget, here in 2017, has passed away at age 65. (Photo: Reuters)

John Stamos, Saget's Full House and Fuller House co-star, said he's "broken" and "gutted."

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

Comedian Gilbert Gottfried, a friend of Saget's, remembered how the actor made him laugh just a few days ago.

Still in shock. I just spoke with Bob a few days ago. We stayed on the phone as usual making each other laugh. RIP to friend, comedian & fellow Aristocrat Bob Saget. pic.twitter.com/TDKT8JoULq — Gilbert Gottfried (@RealGilbert) January 10, 2022

Kat Dennings, who appeared alongside Saget on the early aughts's Raising Dad, called her TV father "the loveliest man."

I just can’t believe it. What a wonderful guy. He always went out of his way to make me comfortable and talked nonstop about his kids. Such a loss 💔 pic.twitter.com/Yr6C3R4lEW — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) January 10, 2022

Patton Oswalt remembered "sharp and dark and funny as always" Saget interviewing him back in October.

Story continues

Bob was at my house in October interviewing me for a documentary. He was sharp and dark and funny as always and we were gonna catch up over coffee when he was done editing and now I’m crying FUCK #RIPBobSaget pic.twitter.com/wgrp3cOXGE — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 10, 2022

Billy Crystal, Steve Martin, Kathy Griffin, Andy Cohen and many more stars reacted to the sad news.

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Bob Saget is gone. A great friend and one of the funniest and sweetest people I have ever known. My love to his beautiful family. — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) January 10, 2022

Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated. 💔💔💔 https://t.co/QgiYCW5H92 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) January 10, 2022

Damn it @bobsaget you left your body

I’ll forever celebrate your genius, your giant heart, and joy for life.

Thank you for helping me through the inevitable sadness of life with comedy. At least now you can hang with Rodney & Don again

Love you forever — Seth Green (@SethGreen) January 10, 2022

Sad day for comedy world. — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 10, 2022

I wanna share the voice texts I'm listening to that we were leaving each other this week. I'm laughing and crying. Im beyond sad. I can not believe this. I loved you Sag. We all did. pic.twitter.com/VGnQSHr7JO — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) January 10, 2022

Four decades of friendship. Had Thanksgiving with Bob once when we were coming up. He cooked the turkey but had no idea you were supposed to take the innards out. We completely lost it. Do us a favor Bob and stay outta hell so we can talk shit again someday. Love you, my friend. pic.twitter.com/CTXQrGYiT5 — George Wallace (@MrGeorgeWallace) January 10, 2022

Sail on my friend Bob Saget With your huge heart and abject lunacy,my condolences to his daughters & other family — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 10, 2022

He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget…

Just the funniest and nicest… — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) January 10, 2022

I’ll miss Bob Saget so much. He was as kind as he was funny. — Nikki Glaser (@NikkiGlaser) January 10, 2022

Lost a great guy and a friend.

RIP Bob Saget https://t.co/xWse8pNqCk — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 10, 2022

I’m so shocked at @bobsaget’s passing. One of the most kind & thoughtful people I’ve ever come across & he just happened to be one of the funniest on the planet. I will miss you so much Bob. Love you dear friend. I’m so sorry @kellyrizzo. And so sorry to the rest of the family. — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) January 10, 2022

There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) January 10, 2022

Oh no. RIP Bob Saget. Truly one of the nicest guys and so funny. Very sad. — marc maron (@marcmaron) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was hilarious, kind and generous. What a loss. #RIPBobSaget Thanks for the laughs. — Judy Gold (@JewdyGold) January 10, 2022

Life is precious and fragile. I’m just so deeply sorry for your pain and loss Kelly @eattravelrock .



He was always one of my favorites. pic.twitter.com/2P3XRosjGk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 10, 2022

Devastated by the loss of my friend @bobsaget. He was not just funny, but truly one of the good guys. I love this picture. Hopefully, they are laughing together 💔 pic.twitter.com/07CSy2CoHY — Melissa Rivers (@MelRivers) January 10, 2022

i know bob saget will always be synonymous with danny tanner but growing up i loved his father-daughter chemistry with kat dennings in raising dad — ilana kaplan (@lanikaps) January 10, 2022

Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more. pic.twitter.com/TM8r1hzCfO — Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) January 10, 2022

I don't even know what to say about Bob Saget. I loved him and was so lucky to work with someone so funny, soulful and kind. His role on himym was a voice in the future, looking back on all of life's complexity with a smile, and that's how I'll always remember him #RIPBobSaget... — Craig Thomas (@HimymCraig) January 10, 2022

I am stunned! Noooo!!!! Bob Saget was just at our house a couple months ago! Truly the most kind man. What a heart. He had suffered so much loss. And he was a wonderful friend to so many. Just heartbreaking. Oh my just horrible. 😔🙁 We loved him. 💔 pic.twitter.com/4zgK28pjjo — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) January 10, 2022

Saget has been on a standup comedy tour. He performed in Jacksonville on Saturday night, even posting early on Sunday how he "loved tonight's show."

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Story developing...