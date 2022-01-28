Bob Saget's daughter says he 'loved with everything he had' in sweet tribute

Bob Saget's daughter Lara shares the important life lessons she learned from him. (Photo: Larry Busacca/WireImage)

Lara Saget, the daughter of Bob Saget, is sharing the important lessons he taught her.

The artist broke her social media silence following his unexpected death, posting a tribute to him on Thursday. She said the Full House actor and comedian "loved with everything he had," and shared a throwback of a tender moment between them when she visited him on the set as a child.

"To anyone afraid to love," Lara's post began. "Unconditional love is the greatest of gifts. My dad loved with everything he had. He had so many reasons to be scared to love. So many loved ones kept dropping the body. Instead of being scared, he loved more."

Lara described herself as "beyond grateful to receive and to give that love. Love completely and be kind. Of all the lessons he taught me, these feel the biggest."

The black-and-white photo accompanying her post showed her hugging her dad while they touched foreheads.

Lara is one of Bob's three adult daughters — also including Aubrey and Jennifer — with his first wife, Sherri Kramer, whom he split from in 1997. Bob remarried in 2018 to second wife Kelly Rizzo.

Following Bob's sudden death on Jan. 9, the Saget family issued a statement, saying, "We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today. He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world."

Daughter Aubrey shared on Instagram a screenshot of the last text exchange she had with their dad prior to him taking the stage, on his comedy tour in Jacksonville, Fla., the night before he died.

The star was found unresponsive in his bed at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando. Authorities found no signs of drug use or foul play, claiming he died in his sleep. The medical examiner conducted an autopsy and the full report will be complete in two to three months.