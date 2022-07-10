Kelly Rizzo marks 6 months since husband Bob Saget died: 'The world still isn't the same without you'

Kelly Rizzo is paying tribute to Bob Saget six months after his death. (Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage)

Kelly Rizzo is marking the six-month anniversary of husband Bob Saget's death with a heartfelt Instagram post. The 65-year-old Full House star, who was found unresponsive in his Orlando hotel room on January 9, just hours after performing stand-up, was later determined to have died from accidental blunt head trauma attributed to a fall.

In a post shared on Instagram, Rizzo, 43, reflected on life without her husband, whom she'd wed in 2018. The Eat Travel Rock TV host also shared video clips from their life together, soundtracked to Bruce Springsteen's "Land of Hope and Dreams."

In her caption, the widow opened up about struggling with the loss of her "loving husband" while "looking for silver linings" — including growing closer to Saget's three adult daughters from his first marriage.

"6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband," she wrote. "6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling and warmth. But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together. 6 months of continuing to love, laugh and live because that’s what you would want ... what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you ... and dear God do we ever.

"We miss you so much, every day," she continued. "Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you."

Jana Kramer, Kevin Nealon, Selma Blair and Amanda Kloots were among those rallying around Rizzo with supportive comments.

In May Rizzo spoke with Kloots — whose own husband, Broadway star Nick Cordero, died from complications of COVID-19 in 2020 — about grief and trying to make sense of life as a widow. During the conversation Rizzo opened up about moving out of the home she and Saget shared three months after his death, and how she still sees the comedian and actor as her "husband."

"It's like, he's still my husband," Rizzo said of Saget. "It's not like, 'Oh, he's my former husband.' It's like ... the relationship is different now. It's just — it is what it is."

She also shared how focusing on Saget's daughters has helped her own grieving process.

"I know Bob would want me to be there for his girls," she explained. "I'm not as focused on my own grief when I'm trying to help them or support them or be there for them. When I'm doing little things to try to make them happy, it kind of takes me out of my head. And I'm also at the same time being like, 'Oh, this would make Bob so happy, just knowing that I'm trying to make them happy.'"