Blumhouse’s ‘Wolf Man’ Is Being Pushed off Its Halloween Release Date

Not a trick, definitely not a treat: Universal Pictures has pulled Blumhouse’s “Wolf Man” from its primo Halloween 2024 release, and has re-dated the wide release for January 17, 2025.

With “Wolf Man” now in mid-January 2025, Universal has also pulled Blumhouse’s “The Woman in the Yard” — originally slated for January 10, 2025 — from its schedule. It “is now unset and will be re-dated for a later date,” Universal said on Friday. In other words, it definitely won’t be replacing “Wolf Man” this coming Halloween season.

Jason Blum can’t buy a date lately around his favorite holiday. This past Halloween it was Taylor Swift who ruined his best-laid plans. When Swift announced her concert film, “The Eras Tour,” would release in theaters on October 13, 2024, Blum (wisely) chose to move “The Exorcist: Believer” off of its very suitable original date of Friday the 13th. In October. Eighteen days ahead of Halloween.

The Swift news probably went down like a sour Warhead inside of Blumhouse. But Blum was cool about it, tweeting in his announcement: “Look what you made me do,” citing a popular Swift lyric. “The Exorcist: Believer” was moved up to October 6, 2024 — so it wasn’t all bad.

“The Exorcist: Believer” made $136 million at the worldwide box office. Swift’s “Eras Tour” film made almost twice that, and is the most-successful concert movie ever.

This “Wolf Man” is from writer/director Leigh Whannell, who wrote and director “The Invisible Man.” The now-January release is a reimagining of the classic monster. Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum, and Rebecca Angelo wrote the film with Whannell. “Wolf Man” stars Christopher Abbott (“Poor Things”) as a man whose family is being terrorized by a lethal predator.

Whannell, Ryan Gosling, Ken Kao, Bea Sequeira, and Mel Turner executive produce. Jason Blum produces.

From Blumhouse, the most successful global brand in horror, comes a terrifying new original film starring BAFTA and SAG nominee Danielle Deadwyler, star of “Till,” “The Harder They Fall” and the Emmy nominated limited series “Station Eleven.”

“The Woman in the Yard” is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (“Black Adam,” “Jungle Cruise”), who recently directed Deadwyler on the upcoming action thriller “Carry On.” The film is written by first-time feature screenwriter Sam Stefanak.

The film is produced by Jason Blum, producer of “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “M3GAN” and “The Black Phone,” along with acclaimed Emmy nominated filmmaker Stephanie Allain (“The Exorcist: Believer,” “Hustle & Flow”), and is executive produced by star Danielle Deadwyler, director Jaume Collet-Serra, Gabrielle Ebron, Scott Greenberg and by James Moran.

Blumhouse’s “The Woman in the Yard” will be distributed by Universal Pictures.

