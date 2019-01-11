Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Had a Rare Public Date Night Just For Emily Blunt

From ELLE

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds go on red-carpet dates very sparingly. The last time, Reynolds stopped by Lively's A Simple Favor film premiere in New York City, and that was way back in September. But for their good friend Emily Blunt, the two went out last night and hosted a special New York screening and reception for her new film Mary Poppins Returns at Feinstein's/54 Below. (That's the film Blunt received her Best Actress Golden Globes nomination for and that she'll continue to be nominated for throughout award season.)

Lively and Reynolds posed on the red carpet together with Blunt, then Lively briefly ditched Reynolds to take her own shot with Blunt:

For the occasion last night, Lively wore an asymmetrical Monse dress with red lipstick and her blonde hair styled with loose curls:

This isn't Lively's and Reynolds' first time going to a movie premiere to support Blunt and her husband John Krasinski. Last April, Lively and Reynolds showed up to the New York A Quiet Place premiere. There, Lively wore a Chanel dress and her hair in a braided ponytail: