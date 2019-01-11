    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Had a Rare Public Date Night Just For Emily Blunt

    Alyssa Bailey
    Photo credit: MICHAEL SIMON - Disney

    From ELLE

    Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds go on red-carpet dates very sparingly. The last time, Reynolds stopped by Lively's A Simple Favor film premiere in New York City, and that was way back in September. But for their good friend Emily Blunt, the two went out last night and hosted a special New York screening and reception for her new film Mary Poppins Returns at Feinstein's/54 Below. (That's the film Blunt received her Best Actress Golden Globes nomination for and that she'll continue to be nominated for throughout award season.)

    Photo credit: MICHAEL SIMON - Disney

    Lively and Reynolds posed on the red carpet together with Blunt, then Lively briefly ditched Reynolds to take her own shot with Blunt:

    Photo credit: MICHAEL SIMON - Disney

    For the occasion last night, Lively wore an asymmetrical Monse dress with red lipstick and her blonde hair styled with loose curls:

    Photo credit: James Devaney - Getty Images

    This isn't Lively's and Reynolds' first time going to a movie premiere to support Blunt and her husband John Krasinski. Last April, Lively and Reynolds showed up to the New York A Quiet Place premiere. There, Lively wore a Chanel dress and her hair in a braided ponytail:

    Photo credit: Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

    Two weeks earlier, the four went to the Final Portrait premiere at the Guggenheim. It was just a standard double date made Hollywood because the gang was all at the premiere of a new film. There, Lively wore a Monse dress and Oscar de la Renta coat. Lively, proudly her own stylist, is never one to dress down for any big night out.

    Photo credit: Gotham - Getty Images

