Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Is the Cutest Pretend Doctor in a New Photo

Got a (stuffed) animal in need? Take them to Dr. Grace! Bindi Irwin and Chandler Powell’s 3-year-old daughter is ready to listen to heartbeats, bandage wounds, and give lots of love in the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital.

Bindi’s mom Terri Irwin shared a cute new picture on Instagram of her granddaughter in full doctor mode. Grace wears a checked khaki jacket over tan cotton pants as she sits on a little table inside the animal hospital. She has Hei Hei, the stuffed chicken from Disney’s Moana on the table, as she listens to his “breathing” from a black stethoscope. (Never mind that the stethoscope is just hanging around her neck and not actually in her ears — she’s just that good!)

Grace has the most serious expression on her little face, with her long hair pulled back in a ponytail, as she focuses on helping this little guy. Suddenly, her future career is clear!

“The doctor is in!❤️” Terri wrote in the caption. Bindi commented, “Hei Hei getting the best care. 🐓💗”

Bindi’s brother Robert Irwin commented, “Patient number 130,001 at the wildlife hospital …. Hei Hei the chicken.” He added another comment: “Another life saved 💪” Aww!

Last month, Powell shared more photos of Grace at the Wildlife Hospital. She got to hold a real brush-tailed possum and baby kangaroo joey, bandage her toy whale, and listen to its heartbeat with a blue stethoscope.

“Grace spent the morning at the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital in our wildlife nursery and treating her little toy whale,” Powell wrote. “It’s incredible watching her connect and show empathy towards every species. Our thoughtful veterinarian in the making! ❤️ P.S. Thank you to the vets and nurses for helping make her morning so magical. Best team in the world!”

What a special experience for Grace! We love that she gets to keep coming back and taking care of the animals she clearly adores so much. It’s like Bindi recently said: “Grace’s empathy and kindness towards animals is remarkable. She has the most compassionate heart. ❤️” Even with pretend animals!

Before you go, check out all the ways Bindi Irwin’s daughter Grace is following in her mama’s footsteps.



