Billie Eilish Throws It Back at Coachella with Air Jordan 4 ‘Red Cement’ Sneakers

After her surprise appearance on the 2024 Coachella‘s opening night with Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish returned to the festival’s stage on Saturday, bringing a nostalgic touch to her day-two performance.

Close up of Billie Eilish’ performs at Coachella’s Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers GETTY IMAGES

This time, Eilish stepped out in a pair of Air Jordan 4 Retro sneakers, opting for the Red Cement edition. This style combines the classic “White Cement” palette with bold red accents, creating a fresh and modern take on the iconic design.

More from Footwear News

The leather upper is paired with mesh and speckled panels, while the rubber sole offers the brand’s trademark Air cushioning for comfort. Eilish rounded out the look with ankle-high socks featuring matching red and blue stripes.

Billie Eilish performs at Coachella GETTY IMAGES

Staying true to her retro aesthetic, the “Ocean Eyes” singer completed the ensemble with oversized basketball shorts and an equally roomy basketball jersey.

Eilish often turns to the Jordan brand for her on-stage footwear. In 2023, she chose Air Jordan 1 High OG Pollen high-top sneakers for her set at Lollapalooza Brazil. Beyond Jordans, her footwear rotation includes sneakers from Converse, Nike, Burberry, and Balenciaga. She also occasionally steps out in tall boots from brands like Moon Boot, Dr. Martens, and Swear London, all of which align with her unique and bold style.

Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” sneaker FARFETCH

About Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” Sneakers

The Air Jordan 4 “Red Cement” sneakers bring a fresh twist to a classic silhouette. These kicks are dressed in a striking white, black, and fire red colorway, making them pop whether on or off the court. The signature cement print detailing around the heel and toe adds a nod to Jordan’s rich history. Comfort and style combine seamlessly, thanks to the shoe’s iconic cushioning technology and supportive structure. The sneakers are available at nike.com and other third party retailers including Farfetch, and resale site StockX.

Best of Footwear News

Sign up for FN's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.