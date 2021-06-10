Billie Eilish says 'I love girls' in latest Instagram

David Artavia
·2 min read
Credit: Instagram @billieeilish
After being accused of queerbaiting on social media, pop star Billie Eilish has done it again — but this time fans seem to assume it has a double meaning.

After the release of her latest video, “Lost Cause,” featuring the singer alongside her girlfriends as they goof around during a slumber party, several users on social media started questioning whether or not she was giving subtle clues about her sexuality or simply pandering to LGBTQ people.

"Is Billie Eilish bi? Or did I just watch four minutes of queerbaiting done by a straight person,” one asked.

Another noted, "Hey can Billie Eilish stop queerbaiting please. She knows what she's doing.”

However, on Thursday morning the singer followed the video with a fun post on Instagram featuring a few of her gal pals from the music video with the caption: “I love girls.”

After posting the images, fans started questioning whether the singer, who has yet to publicly acknowledge her sexuality, used the opportunity to come out.

“IS THIS YOU COMING OUT????” a fan asked on Instagram with another following up with, “What do you mean by that tho?”

“If you say you straight after this ISTG,” another quipped.

“That caption is sus [suspect] lol,” another added.

See what other fans are saying on Twitter: 

