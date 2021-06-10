Billie Eilish says 'I love girls' in latest Instagram

Credit: Instagram @billieeilish

After being accused of queerbaiting on social media, pop star Billie Eilish has done it again — but this time fans seem to assume it has a double meaning.

After the release of her latest video, “Lost Cause,” featuring the singer alongside her girlfriends as they goof around during a slumber party, several users on social media started questioning whether or not she was giving subtle clues about her sexuality or simply pandering to LGBTQ people.

"Is Billie Eilish bi? Or did I just watch four minutes of queerbaiting done by a straight person,” one asked.

Another noted, "Hey can Billie Eilish stop queerbaiting please. She knows what she's doing.”

However, on Thursday morning the singer followed the video with a fun post on Instagram featuring a few of her gal pals from the music video with the caption: “I love girls.”

After posting the images, fans started questioning whether the singer, who has yet to publicly acknowledge her sexuality, used the opportunity to come out.

“IS THIS YOU COMING OUT????” a fan asked on Instagram with another following up with, “What do you mean by that tho?”

“If you say you straight after this ISTG,” another quipped.

“That caption is sus [suspect] lol,” another added.

See what other fans are saying on Twitter:

@billieeilish THE GAYS NEED TO KNOW BILLIE, ARE YOU COMMING OUT? My little queer heart can't take the suspense anymore😭❤🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/mjKH3KsG4o — Nadda Mercenary (@naddamercenary) June 10, 2021

no bc if billie eilish is coming out good for her!! but if after all this she’s still straight i will be fucking fuming. because she’ll have been unabashedly queerbaiting during pride month and copping no shit for it — tilda🥂 (@sirecht) June 10, 2021

DID BILLIE EILISH JUST COME OUT ? PLS SAY YES😭🛐 pic.twitter.com/RkKe1IlB2c — JULIA ♍︎ (@julymrid) June 10, 2021

When Billie Eilish said she likes girls, this is what she meant https://t.co/0EL0y9WpOO — Kate 🌸 (@ifkate) June 10, 2021

Did Billie Eilish just come out??? — Y🏳️‍🌈 (@winterdrop_) June 10, 2021

so was that billie eilish coming out or — ً (@saveyourfetish) June 10, 2021

BILLIE EILISH IS A FUCKING ICON. — claire (@TPWKxCLAIRE) June 10, 2021

billie if this isn’t coming out we’re gonna have an issue- — jewelia 🙄 (@juuls59403519) June 10, 2021

Billie Eilish posted on her insta “i love girls” is she gay???? — 💚Tate💚 (@Igimmamood) June 10, 2021

did billie eilish just come out wtf — Ieah🇵🇸 (@pitbullstan69) June 10, 2021

I LEAVE TWITTER FOR TEN SECONDS AND ALL OF A SUDDEN SOLAR POWER HAS LEAKED AND BILLIE EILISH HAS COME OUT?!?!?? — maggie kate | no.1 mirrorball stan (@folkl0ver) June 10, 2021

