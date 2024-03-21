Big Things Are Coming! Learn Your Horoscope for the Week of March 24 Through March 30

Week of March 24 – March 30

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Get ready to turn up the volume, as there are big things on the horizon and life can take an unexpected turn for the better. Think positive!

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

It’s time to set new foundations for the future, a solid base that can provide security. Don’t get distracted by unnecessary drama. Focus!

Gemini: May 21 – June 21

Your career can get a boost, and along with it more responsibility. Romance and love will happen when it’s right — don’t try to force it.

Cancer: June 22 – July 22

You are too busy for office gossip. It’s good to be optimistic, but when people exaggerate, play it safe and cut their predictions in half.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You are exciting and dynamic. To attract the attention of someone wonderful, show him or her the real you. Share your dreams and goals.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Get ready to think on your feet, Virgo. Your expertise and knowledge on a certain subject can have you mixing with influential people.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

When looking for love, make sure it’s with someone who fits your lifestyle; otherwise, your schedules may never connect.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Consult with your heart and head before you make what could be a life-changing decision. At work, let others do the talking.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Sun sends love your way, but Mercury retrograde can send you mixed messages. Don’t overreact — see how things work out.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

For love to work you need to feel comfortable enough with someone to say how you really feel. Togetherness builds memories, Cap.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Venus makes love possible. Singles, get out and be social. For couples, focus attention on your partner.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Venus and Mars are in control of romance and passion! A love union can come together over this period.