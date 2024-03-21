Big Things Are Coming! Learn Your Horoscope for the Week of March 24 Through March 30
Week of March 24 – March 30
Aries: March 21 – April 19
Get ready to turn up the volume, as there are big things on the horizon and life can take an unexpected turn for the better. Think positive!
Taurus: April 20 – May 20
It’s time to set new foundations for the future, a solid base that can provide security. Don’t get distracted by unnecessary drama. Focus!
Gemini: May 21 – June 21
Your career can get a boost, and along with it more responsibility. Romance and love will happen when it’s right — don’t try to force it.
Cancer: June 22 – July 22
You are too busy for office gossip. It’s good to be optimistic, but when people exaggerate, play it safe and cut their predictions in half.
Leo: July 23 – August 22
You are exciting and dynamic. To attract the attention of someone wonderful, show him or her the real you. Share your dreams and goals.
Virgo: August 23 – September 22
Get ready to think on your feet, Virgo. Your expertise and knowledge on a certain subject can have you mixing with influential people.
Libra: September 23 – October 22
When looking for love, make sure it’s with someone who fits your lifestyle; otherwise, your schedules may never connect.
Scorpio: October 23 – November 21
Consult with your heart and head before you make what could be a life-changing decision. At work, let others do the talking.
Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21
The Sun sends love your way, but Mercury retrograde can send you mixed messages. Don’t overreact — see how things work out.
Capricorn: December 22 – January 19
For love to work you need to feel comfortable enough with someone to say how you really feel. Togetherness builds memories, Cap.
Aquarius: January 20 – February 18
Venus makes love possible. Singles, get out and be social. For couples, focus attention on your partner.
Pisces: February 19 – March 20
Venus and Mars are in control of romance and passion! A love union can come together over this period.