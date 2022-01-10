Betty White suffered a stroke 6 days before she died

Betty White's cause of death has been revealed as a "cerebrovascular accident."

A cerebrovascular accident, commonly known as a stroke, is a loss of blood flow to part of the brain, which damages brain tissue. TMZ obtained a copy of White's death certificate that also reveals The Golden Girls star suffered a stroke six days before her passing. A source tells Yahoo Entertainment that White passed in her sleep peacefully without pain. People reports the stroke was mild.

White died on Dec. 31 at her home, just weeks before her 100th birthday. A spokesperson for the legendary star previously said she passed away from natural causes and dismissed reports her death was from COVID-19 booster complications.

Actress Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, suffered a stroke days before her passing. (Photo: Getty Images)

"Betty died peacefully in her sleep at her home. People are saying her death was related to getting a booster shot three days earlier but that is not true," her agent and friend Jeff Witjas told Yahoo Entertainment. "She died of natural causes. Her death should not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."

White was preparing to celebrate her milestone birthday on Jan. 17.

"I'm so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age," the actress told People just days before her death. "It's amazing."

White added she was "born a cockeyed optimist," which she attributed to her mom. "I always find the positive," she added. As for her diet, White quipped: "I try to avoid anything green. I think it's working."

Fans plan to honor The Proposal star on her upcoming birthday by participating in the #BettyWhiteChallenge. The challenge celebrates White's passion for animals by encouraging fans to donate to animal shelters. White, an animal advocate all her life, worked with many charity organizations over the course of her life, such as the Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, the Morris Animal Foundation and Actors and Others for Animals and The Marine Mammal Centers.

