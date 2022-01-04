Betty White's touching final words revealed

Betty White's final words were a mention of her beloved late husband Allen Ludden.

Vicki Lawrence, who appeared on Mama’s Family with White in the 1980s, told Page Six the last thing White, who died Dec. 31, said was "Allen." This was told to Lawrence by their co-star and friend Carol Burnett.

"I texted Carol and said, 'This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away,'" Lawrence said after hearing about White's death at 99. "Carol wrote back and said, 'I know, I know. I spoke to Betty's assistant, who was with her when she passed, and she said the very last word out of her mouth was ‘Allen.'"

Lawrence said, "How sweet is that? I said, 'That is so sweet. God, I hope that’s true. For all of us, I really hope it's true, a lovely thought.'"

Betty White's final words were about her late husband, Allen Ludden. (Photo: ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

Just ahead of her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17, the Golden Girls star died of natural causes, in her sleep, at her home in Los Angeles's Brentwood neighborhood. On Monday, her longtime agent and friend Jeff Witjas denied White died as a result of her COVID booster shot, a rumor started by apparent anti-vaxxers. Witjas made a public plea that White's death "not be politicized — that is not the life she lived."

White, who had two short-lived marriages, met celebrity game show host Ludden when she was a guest on his Password show in 1961. He was married, but his wife of 18 years, Margaret McGloin, succumbed to cancer soon after, leaving him a widowed father of three.

One year later, White and Ludden were cast in the same play and became friends. She told the Los Angeles Times, "He brought his three kids, and they all started courting me along with Allen." He proposed several times, but she was marriage reluctant at first. However, she finally said yes and they married in 1963.

White and Ludden missed their 18th wedding anniversary by three days, she said. In early 1980 as they built their dream house together, Ludden was diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer. He died the next year. White later said she would never remarried because she'd already "had the best."

In a statement announcing White's death, Witjas noted, "I don't think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again."